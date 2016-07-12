       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Jackson Hole WY Realtors Homes For Sale & Real Estate Broker Highlights Listing

Prugh Real Estate LLC highlights one of its renowned residential real estate listings in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, a family property that includes a large deck, abundant outdoor space, guest home with Snow King views, conveniently located in the vibrant Gill Addition neighborhood.

(firmenpresse) - Prugh Real Estate LLC is proud to highlight one of its featured properties in its broad range of Jackson Hole, Wyoming real estate listings, a residential property conveniently located in the downtown Gill Addition.

More information is available here: [Jackson Hole Home For Sale](http://bit.ly/2fGdMUa)

Prugh Real Estate LLC is a highly popular real estate agency combining a deep local knowledge and two generations of experience in the Jackson Hole, Wyoming area with a dedicated and results-driven team of brokers to help buyers and sellers easily, fairly and quickly sell their properties and/or find their dream homes.

The acclaimed Jackson Hole realtors have a proven track record of success and a unique approach to client relationships that has led to more than $145m worth of transactions in the last 3 years. They are proud to highlight a rare opportunity in the heart of Jackson, a residential property conveniently located in the downtown Gill Addition.

The Jackson Hole real estate listing features a home owned by the same family for 40 years and offers 2 separate oversized homesites on .42 acres, including a large main home originally built in the 1930s, which fronts Broadway Avenue and a convenient one-bedroom guest or rental home located off the main driveway. The property site also offers views of Snow King, abundant decking and a large outdoor entertainment space with mature landscaping.

To get more information on Prugh Real Estate LLC and its dedication to helping buyers and homeowners sell their properties or find the right home in a quick, fair and stress-free manner, or to schedule a viewing of this property or others, call (307) 733-9888, or go to [Prugh Real Estate LLC](http://prughrealestate.com/).

Prugh Real Estate LLC explains that ÂÂwe have 14 brokers working full time with active buyers and sellers to find the right property or the right buyer. We always go the extra mile to make the transaction happen and the buying or selling process stress-free. Over 90% of our business is repeat business and referrals from our long-term clientele who know that when it comes to choosing a Jackson Hole realtor, Prugh Real Estate always makes it happen.ÂÂ



