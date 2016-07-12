(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
PRESS RELEASE: 7 December 2016, 07:00 CET
Biocartis launches second liquid biopsy assay
Assay co-developed with Merck for detection of KRAS mutations, operating
directly on 1 ml blood plasma
Mechelen, Belgium, 7 December 2016 - Biocartis Group NV ('Biocartis'), an
innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), today
announces the launch of its second liquid biopsy assay, the Idylla(TM) ctKRAS
Mutation Assay (Research Use Only, RUO), which was developed in partnership with
the leading science and technology company Merck[1] on Biocartis' molecular
diagnostics platform Idylla(TM). Designed to perform easy, sensitive and rapid
KRAS mutation testing operating directly on 1 ml of blood plasma, the Idylla(TM)
ctKRAS Mutation Assay (RUO) is the second liquid biopsy assay on the Idylla(TM)
platform, after the ctBRAF Mutation Assay launched end of 2015.
Earlier this year, on 7 January 2016, Biocartis and Merck announced a
partnership to jointly develop and commercialize new liquid biopsy RAS biomarker
tests for metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC). Access to rapid and easy-to-use
molecular diagnostic tests is essential to understand individual cancer-driving
gene mutations in mCRC, opening doors to timely cancer treatment decision-
making. Liquid biopsy-based testing demonstrates clear benefits as it, contrary
to tumor tissue-based testing, is minimally invasive, fast and easy to perform
and an attractive approach when limited or no tissue is available.
The new Idylla(TM) ctKRAS Mutation Assay (RUO) is a fully automated sample-to-
result assay that operates directly on 1 ml of blood plasma. The assay is
intended for the qualitative and sensitive detection of 21 KRAS mutations, with
less than 1 minute of hands-on time and a turnaround time of approx. 130
minutes.
The newly launched Idylla(TM) ctKRAS Mutation Assay (RUO) further supports
Biocartis' colorectal cancer test offering, today consisting of the tissue-based
Idylla(TM) KRAS Mutation Test (CE-marked IVD test) and the Idylla(TM) NRAS-BRAF-
EGFR S492R Mutation Assay (RUO), both operating directly from a slice of FFPE[2]
tumor tissue. The Biocartis partnership with Merck also comprises the
development of a second liquid biopsy test addressing NRAS and BRAF mutations to
complete liquid biopsy ctRAS testing coverage in mCRC. The Idylla(TM) ctNRAS-
BRAF Mutation Assay (RUO) is expected in the first quarter of 2017.
Erwin Sablon, Head of R&D and Alliance Management Biocartis, commented: "Thanks
to our partnership with Merck, Biocartis is able to offer its first liquid
biopsy assay for KRAS mutation testing, operating directly on blood plasma. We
are excited about the potential of this and future liquid biopsy assays, where
research[3] has shown in the past years that circulating tumor DNA can be used
for disease monitoring in patients undergoing treatment."
Under the partnership with Merck, CE-marked IVD versions of the Idylla(TM) ctRAS
tests are expected to be launched in the second half of 2017. Once these have
been validated for diagnostic use, the tests will be implemented in numerous
medical centers across the world (excluding the U.S., China and Japan) for which
currently discussions are ongoing in several European countries, the Middle-
East, Asia-Pacific and Latin-America.
About liquid biopsy testing
Research over the last few years has shown that fragments of tumor DNA are shed
into the blood from primary tumors or metastatic sites[4]. These circulating DNA
fragments can be used for diagnostic purposes, such as providing molecular
information for treatment selection, or for monitoring disease progression in
patients undergoing treatment. According to J.P. Morgan, the global market of
liquid biopsy tests is estimated to reach $20 billion by 2020.
About Biocartis
Biocartis (Euronext Brussels: BCART) is an innovative molecular diagnostics
(MDx) company providing next generation diagnostic solutions aimed at improving
clinical practice for the benefit of patients, clinicians, payers and industry.
Biocartis' proprietary MDx Idylla(TM) platform is a fully automated sample-to-
result, real-time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) system that offers accurate,
highly reliable molecular information from virtually any biological sample in
virtually any setting. Biocartis launched the Idylla(TM) platform in September
2014. Biocartis is developing and marketing a rapidly expanding test menu
addressing key unmet clinical needs in oncology and infectious diseases. These
areas represent respectively the fastest growing and largest segments of the MDx
market worldwide. Today, Biocartis offers six oncology tests and two infectious
disease tests. More information: www.biocartis.com. Press Photo Library
available here. Follow us on Twitter: (at)Biocartis_.
Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this press release are forward-
looking, which reflect the Company or, as appropriate, the Company directors'
current expectations and projections concerning future events such as the
Company's results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance,
prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which the Company operates. By
their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks,
uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results or
events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-
looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and factors could
adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events
described herein. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes
in demand, competition and technology, can cause actual events, performance or
results to differ significantly from any anticipated development. Forward-
looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or
activities are not guarantees of future performance and should not be taken as a
representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. In
addition, even if actual results or developments are consistent with the
forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or
developments may not be indicative of results or developments in future periods.
As a result, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to
release any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press
release as a result of any change in expectations or any change in events,
conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which these forward-looking
statements are based. Neither the Company nor its advisers or representatives
nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person's officers or
employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking
statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for
the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press
release or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. You should not
place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the
date of this press release.
