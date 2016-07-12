(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
STEWART, British Columbia, Dec. 07, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain Boy
Minerals Ltd (the "Company") (TSX-V:MTB) (Frankfurt:M9U) is pleased to announce
that it has secured a 100% interest in 42 Mineral tenures (2625 acres)
overlaying the Manual Creek tuff hosting zeolites. The tuff beds which can be
traced for 5km in road cuts range up to 10 meter in thickness. The property is
located 7km northeast of the town of Keremeos and can be accessed from Highway
3A via the Twin Lakes and Grand Oro roads. A B.C. Hydro transmission line runs
through the property. Several assessment reports have been filed on the property
suggesting the effective zeolite to be a calcium-rich variety of clinoptilolite,
very similar to Bromley Vale (Canadian Zeolite). In ARIS 26889 (B.N. Church,
Ph.D., P. Eng.) estimated that the property could potentially host 3 million
tonnes of zeolite within exposures along strike. This estimate is not 43-101
compliant and the Company has not verified this estimate. It is used for
reference purpose only. Additional work including diamond drilling is needed to
prove the tonnage, thickness, lateral continuity and consistency of the zeolite
mineralization.
Furthermore dacitic tuff from the Manual Creek member was submitted to AMEC
Earth & Environmental Laboratories in Calgary (ARIS 31640) in 2011. This was
done in order to determine pozzolanic activity and compressive strength
variation with time of curing for the samples. This testing yielded excellent
results. The zeolitic pozzolan is essentially equivalent to pure Portland cement
and can be used in amounts up to 30% cement replacement. It should be
competitive at this mixture level with fly ash. The process has many advantages
from environmental aspects (less emission of CO2 into the atmosphere), enhanced
strength, lower temperatures during curing and cost savings.
Mr. Edward Kruchkowski, P.Geo, President and CEO of Mountain Boy Minerals states
"When the property was offered to us for $16,500, we jumped on the opportunity.
With agriculture being one of the primary uses for zeolite; easy and close
access to the 180,000 hectares of land being farmed in the Okanagan is a great
advantage. The importance of zeolite for many applications from soil amendments
and hydroponics, water filtration, enhancement to livestock feed to waste
management is increasingly recognized. With the Company's precious and base
metal properties within B.C.'s 'Golden Triangle' in Northern B.C. the
exploration season is limited. We now can concentrate on fast tracking the
development of a resource at this new project starting in early spring."
The Company is pleased to announce it is arranging a private placement to raise
proceeds of up to $1,200,000.00 consisting of 12 million flow-through units at
$0.08 and 4 million non flow-through units at $0.06. Both non flow-through and
flow-through units will be comprised of one common share and one common share
purchase warrant, each warrant being exercisable for the purchase of one
additional common share for a two year period, at a price of $0.10 per share.
The "Warrants" are subject to an acceleration clause, which provides that in the
event the Company's share price exceeds $0.15 for a continuous 20 day trading
period before expiry, the Company may provide notice (the "Notice") that the
warrants will expire on the 11th day after the Date of Notice. The proceeds from
the sale of the flow-through units will be expended on the zeolite property and
other properties, located in British Columbia.
The Company may pay a finder's fee in connection with the private placement in
accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies.
Certain directors and officers of the Company may acquire securities under the
private placement. Any such participation would be considered to be a "related
party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI
61-101"). The transaction will be exempt from the formal valuation and minority
shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value
of any shares issued to or the consideration paid by such persons will exceed
25% of the Company's market capitalization.
Ed. Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101,
is responsible for the contents of this release. E. Kruchkowski is not
independent of Mountain Boy as he is the president and a director of the
Company.
Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company with
diverse property and resource holdings around the Stewart region in British
Columbia's golden triangle. For a complete listing of the Company assets and
developments, visit the Company website at www.mountainboyminerals.ca. If
interested, brokers and accredited investors may call Gary Assaly at
604-377-7969.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Mountain Boy Minerals LTD.
"Randy Kasum"
Randy Kasum, Director
"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that
term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts
responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."
"This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent
risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those
currently anticipated in such statements."
Mountain Boy Minerals LTD
Box 859
Stewart, British Columbia
V0T 1W0
Phone (250) 636-2290
Fax (250) 636-2446
Web page: mountainboyminerals.ca
