STEWART, British Columbia, Dec. 07, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain Boy

Minerals Ltd (the "Company") (TSX-V:MTB) (Frankfurt:M9U) is pleased to announce

that it has secured a 100% interest in 42 Mineral tenures (2625 acres)

overlaying the Manual Creek tuff hosting zeolites. The tuff beds which can be

traced for 5km in road cuts range up to 10 meter in thickness. The property is

located 7km northeast of the town of Keremeos and can be accessed from Highway

3A via the Twin Lakes and Grand Oro roads. A B.C. Hydro transmission line runs

through the property. Several assessment reports have been filed on the property

suggesting the effective zeolite to be a calcium-rich variety of clinoptilolite,

very similar to Bromley Vale (Canadian Zeolite). In ARIS 26889 (B.N. Church,

Ph.D., P. Eng.) estimated that the property could potentially host 3 million

tonnes of zeolite within exposures along strike. This estimate is not 43-101

compliant and the Company has not verified this estimate. It is used for

reference purpose only. Additional work including diamond drilling is needed to

prove the tonnage, thickness, lateral continuity and consistency of the zeolite

mineralization.



Furthermore dacitic tuff from the Manual Creek member was submitted to AMEC

Earth & Environmental Laboratories in Calgary (ARIS 31640) in 2011. This was

done in order to determine pozzolanic activity and compressive strength

variation with time of curing for the samples. This testing yielded excellent

results. The zeolitic pozzolan is essentially equivalent to pure Portland cement



and can be used in amounts up to 30% cement replacement. It should be

competitive at this mixture level with fly ash. The process has many advantages

from environmental aspects (less emission of CO2 into the atmosphere), enhanced

strength, lower temperatures during curing and cost savings.



Mr. Edward Kruchkowski, P.Geo, President and CEO of Mountain Boy Minerals states

"When the property was offered to us for $16,500, we jumped on the opportunity.

With agriculture being one of the primary uses for zeolite; easy and close

access to the 180,000 hectares of land being farmed in the Okanagan is a great

advantage. The importance of zeolite for many applications from soil amendments

and hydroponics, water filtration, enhancement to livestock feed to waste

management is increasingly recognized. With the Company's precious and base

metal properties within B.C.'s 'Golden Triangle' in Northern B.C. the

exploration season is limited. We now can concentrate on fast tracking the

development of a resource at this new project starting in early spring."



The Company is pleased to announce it is arranging a private placement to raise

proceeds of up to $1,200,000.00 consisting of 12 million flow-through units at

$0.08 and 4 million non flow-through units at $0.06. Both non flow-through and

flow-through units will be comprised of one common share and one common share

purchase warrant, each warrant being exercisable for the purchase of one

additional common share for a two year period, at a price of $0.10 per share.

The "Warrants" are subject to an acceleration clause, which provides that in the

event the Company's share price exceeds $0.15 for a continuous 20 day trading

period before expiry, the Company may provide notice (the "Notice") that the

warrants will expire on the 11th day after the Date of Notice. The proceeds from

the sale of the flow-through units will be expended on the zeolite property and

other properties, located in British Columbia.



The Company may pay a finder's fee in connection with the private placement in

accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies.



Certain directors and officers of the Company may acquire securities under the

private placement. Any such participation would be considered to be a "related

party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI

61-101"). The transaction will be exempt from the formal valuation and minority

shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value

of any shares issued to or the consideration paid by such persons will exceed

25% of the Company's market capitalization.



Ed. Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101,

is responsible for the contents of this release. E. Kruchkowski is not

independent of Mountain Boy as he is the president and a director of the

Company.



Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company with

diverse property and resource holdings around the Stewart region in British

Columbia's golden triangle. For a complete listing of the Company assets and

developments, visit the Company website at www.mountainboyminerals.ca. If

interested, brokers and accredited investors may call Gary Assaly at

604-377-7969.



ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Mountain Boy Minerals LTD.



"Randy Kasum"

Randy Kasum, Director



"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that

term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts

responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."



"This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking

statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent

risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those

currently anticipated in such statements."



Mountain Boy Minerals LTD

Box 859

Stewart, British Columbia

V0T 1W0

Phone (250) 636-2290

Fax (250) 636-2446

Web page: mountainboyminerals.ca









