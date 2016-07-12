(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
* The European Commission approved Lucentis to treat patients for visual
impairment due to choroidal neovascularization (CNV) associated with causes
other than neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) or secondary
to pathologic myopia (PM)
* Results of the pivotal MINERVA[5] study showed a significant gain in visual
acuity of approximately 10 letters at two months, which was maintained for
one year[1]
* Lucentis (ranibizumab) is the first and only treatment approved in this
indication in the EU, and the only treatment available for a wide range of
CNV conditions
Basel, December 7, 2016 - Novartis today announced that the European Commission
(EC) has granted an additional indication for Lucentis(® )(ranibizumab) to treat
patients with visual impairment due to choroidal neovascularization (CNV)
associated with causes other than neovascular age-related macular degeneration
(nAMD), or secondary to pathologic myopia (PM). With this approval, Lucentis is
the first retinal treatment approved for these conditions, addressing an
important unmet medical need.
"This confirms Lucentis as standard of care in diseases of the retina," said
Paul Hudson, CEO Novartis Pharmaceuticals. "With this approval, Lucentis is the
only treatment available for a wide range of CNV conditions. We are dedicated to
bringing new innovations to the market, as we are aware that there is still high
unmet medical need for patients with retinal diseases."
The approval is applicable to all 28 European member states, as well as Iceland,
Liechtenstein and Norway. It was based on the positive opinion from the
Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), adopted in October 2016.
Following this approval, Lucentis covers six indications in Europe.
Submissions for this indication have been filed in 11 other countries, including
Switzerland, Australia, Indonesia and Brazil.
About CNV
CNV is an ocular condition caused by the growth of abnormal blood vessels below
the retina, which cause disruption to vision[2]. The condition can occur
rapidly, and is a major cause of vision loss, causing symptoms including visual
distortion, color disturbances, partial loss of vison or a blindspot within the
visual field[3]. CNV is most commonly associated with neovascular ("wet") age-
related macular degeneration and pathologic myopia, but it can also occur with
many other conditions including uveitis, central serous chorioretinopathy,
angioid streaks, trauma, retinal or macular dystrophies, and with no apparent
cause (idiopathic CNV)[4].
About MINERVA study trial
The submission was supported by data from the Novartis sponsored MINERVA[5]
study, which showed that Lucentis treatment resulted in a significant gain of
visual acuity by approximately 10 letters at two months; this gain was
maintained to month 12 of the one-year study[1]. Ranibizumab has therefore
proven to be effective for the treatment of CNV, regardless of the underlying
etiology, with no new safety findings[1].
About Lucentis
Lucentis is a humanized therapeutic antibody fragment designed to block all
biologically active forms of vascular endothelial cell growth factor-A (VEGF-A).
Increased levels of VEGF-A are seen in nAMD and other ocular diseases such as
DME and retinal vein occlusion (RVO). Lucentis was specifically designed for the
eye, minimizing systemic exposure.
Lucentis is licensed for the treatment of nAMD, and for the treatment of visual
impairment due to CNV, DME, BRVO and CRVO. The indication for the treatment of
visual impairment due to CNV includes secondary to pathologic myopia (PM) and
CNV associated with causes other than nAMD or PM (approved in EMA only).
Lucentis is available in more than 110 countries and has a well-established
safety profile supported by a portfolio of 129 sponsored clinical studies in
addition to extensive real-world experience. The safety profile of Lucentis has
been well established in a clinical development program that has enrolled more
than 76,000 patients across indications and has 3.7 million patient-treatment
years of exposure since its launch in the United States in 2006. Lucentis was
developed by Genentech and Novartis. Genentech has the commercial rights to
Lucentis in the United States. Novartis has exclusive rights in the rest of the
world. Lucentis is a registered trademark of Genentech Inc.
Disclaimer
The foregoing release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified
by words such as "dedicated to," "positive opinion," "so far," or similar terms,
or by express or implied discussions regarding potential new indications or
labeling for Lucentis, or regarding potential future revenues from Lucentis. You
should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking
statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management
regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks
and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties
materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results
may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.
There can be no guarantee that Lucentis will be submitted or approved for any
additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular time. Nor
can there be any guarantee that Lucentis will be commercially successful in the
future. In particular, management's expectations regarding Lucentis could be
affected by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and
development, including unexpected clinical trial results and additional analysis
of existing clinical data; unexpected regulatory actions or delays or government
regulation generally; the company's ability to obtain or maintain proprietary
intellectual property protection; general economic and industry conditions;
global trends toward health care cost containment, including ongoing pricing
pressures; unexpected safety, quality or manufacturing issues, and other risks
and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US
Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in
this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to
update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a
result of new information, future events or otherwise.
About Novartis
Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the evolving
needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Novartis
offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these needs: innovative medicines,
eye care and cost-saving generic pharmaceuticals. Novartis is the only global
company with leading positions in these areas. In 2015, the Group achieved net
sales of USD 49.4 billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to
approximately USD 8.9 billion (USD 8.7 billion excluding impairment and
amortization charges). Novartis Group companies employ approximately 118,000
full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are available in
approximately 180 countries around the world. For more information, please visit
http://www.novartis.com.
Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow (at)Novartis at
http://twitter.com/novartis
For Novartis multimedia content, please visit www.novartis.com/news/media-
library
For questions about the site or required registration, please contact
media.relations(at)novartis.com
