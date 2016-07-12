Novartis' Lucentis® received EU approval in new indication - Lucentis the only treatment available for a wide range of CNV conditions

* The European Commission approved Lucentis to treat patients for visual

impairment due to choroidal neovascularization (CNV) associated with causes

other than neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) or secondary

to pathologic myopia (PM)



* Results of the pivotal MINERVA[5] study showed a significant gain in visual

acuity of approximately 10 letters at two months, which was maintained for

one year[1]



* Lucentis (ranibizumab) is the first and only treatment approved in this

indication in the EU, and the only treatment available for a wide range of

CNV conditions



Basel, December 7, 2016 - Novartis today announced that the European Commission

(EC) has granted an additional indication for Lucentis(® )(ranibizumab) to treat

patients with visual impairment due to choroidal neovascularization (CNV)

associated with causes other than neovascular age-related macular degeneration

(nAMD), or secondary to pathologic myopia (PM). With this approval, Lucentis is

the first retinal treatment approved for these conditions, addressing an

important unmet medical need.



"This confirms Lucentis as standard of care in diseases of the retina," said

Paul Hudson, CEO Novartis Pharmaceuticals. "With this approval, Lucentis is the

only treatment available for a wide range of CNV conditions. We are dedicated to

bringing new innovations to the market, as we are aware that there is still high

unmet medical need for patients with retinal diseases."



The approval is applicable to all 28 European member states, as well as Iceland,



Liechtenstein and Norway. It was based on the positive opinion from the

Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), adopted in October 2016.

Following this approval, Lucentis covers six indications in Europe.



Submissions for this indication have been filed in 11 other countries, including

Switzerland, Australia, Indonesia and Brazil.



About CNV

CNV is an ocular condition caused by the growth of abnormal blood vessels below

the retina, which cause disruption to vision[2]. The condition can occur

rapidly, and is a major cause of vision loss, causing symptoms including visual

distortion, color disturbances, partial loss of vison or a blindspot within the

visual field[3]. CNV is most commonly associated with neovascular ("wet") age-

related macular degeneration and pathologic myopia, but it can also occur with

many other conditions including uveitis, central serous chorioretinopathy,

angioid streaks, trauma, retinal or macular dystrophies, and with no apparent

cause (idiopathic CNV)[4].





About MINERVA study trial

The submission was supported by data from the Novartis sponsored MINERVA[5]

study, which showed that Lucentis treatment resulted in a significant gain of

visual acuity by approximately 10 letters at two months; this gain was

maintained to month 12 of the one-year study[1]. Ranibizumab has therefore

proven to be effective for the treatment of CNV, regardless of the underlying

etiology, with no new safety findings[1].



About Lucentis

Lucentis is a humanized therapeutic antibody fragment designed to block all

biologically active forms of vascular endothelial cell growth factor-A (VEGF-A).

Increased levels of VEGF-A are seen in nAMD and other ocular diseases such as

DME and retinal vein occlusion (RVO). Lucentis was specifically designed for the

eye, minimizing systemic exposure.



Lucentis is licensed for the treatment of nAMD, and for the treatment of visual

impairment due to CNV, DME, BRVO and CRVO. The indication for the treatment of

visual impairment due to CNV includes secondary to pathologic myopia (PM) and

CNV associated with causes other than nAMD or PM (approved in EMA only).



Lucentis is available in more than 110 countries and has a well-established

safety profile supported by a portfolio of 129 sponsored clinical studies in

addition to extensive real-world experience. The safety profile of Lucentis has

been well established in a clinical development program that has enrolled more

than 76,000 patients across indications and has 3.7 million patient-treatment

years of exposure since its launch in the United States in 2006. Lucentis was

developed by Genentech and Novartis. Genentech has the commercial rights to

Lucentis in the United States. Novartis has exclusive rights in the rest of the

world. Lucentis is a registered trademark of Genentech Inc.



Disclaimer

The foregoing release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified

by words such as "dedicated to," "positive opinion," "so far," or similar terms,

or by express or implied discussions regarding potential new indications or

labeling for Lucentis, or regarding potential future revenues from Lucentis. You

should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking

statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management

regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks

and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties

materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results

may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

There can be no guarantee that Lucentis will be submitted or approved for any

additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular time. Nor

can there be any guarantee that Lucentis will be commercially successful in the

future. In particular, management's expectations regarding Lucentis could be

affected by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and

development, including unexpected clinical trial results and additional analysis

of existing clinical data; unexpected regulatory actions or delays or government

regulation generally; the company's ability to obtain or maintain proprietary

intellectual property protection; general economic and industry conditions;

global trends toward health care cost containment, including ongoing pricing

pressures; unexpected safety, quality or manufacturing issues, and other risks

and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US

Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in

this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to

update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a

result of new information, future events or otherwise.



About Novartis

Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the evolving

needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Novartis

offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these needs: innovative medicines,

eye care and cost-saving generic pharmaceuticals. Novartis is the only global

company with leading positions in these areas. In 2015, the Group achieved net

sales of USD 49.4 billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to

approximately USD 8.9 billion (USD 8.7 billion excluding impairment and

amortization charges). Novartis Group companies employ approximately 118,000

full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are available in

approximately 180 countries around the world. For more information, please visit

http://www.novartis.com.



