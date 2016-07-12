Kinnevik:CEO Lorenzo Grabau to leave Kinnevik

The Board of Directors of Kinnevik AB ("Kinnevik") today announced that Lorenzo

Grabau is leaving Kinnevik with immediate effect. Joakim Andersson has been

appointed acting CEO. A search process for Lorenzo's successor now will be

undertaken by the Board.



Chairman of the Board, Tom Boardman commented:



"Lorenzo Grabau has made a significant contribution to Kinnevik in leadership

positions over the past 4 years, the last 2.5 years as CEO. He has built a

strong team and successfully streamlined and consolidated our portfolio and

assets. Kinnevik is now well-positioned to enter the next phase of its strategy

of investing in and building leading digital consumer brands."



Lorenzo will remain in his positions in the Boards of Directors of Millicom,

Qliro Group, Tele2 and Zalando. Joakim Andersson has been appointed acting CEO.

Joakim has been Chief Financial Officer since February 2015. He joined Kinnevik

in 2001 and has over the last 15 years held a number of positions in the finance

organization including Group Treasurer from 2007.



Kinnevik is an industry focused investment company with an entrepreneurial

spirit at its heart. Our purpose is to build the digital consumer businesses

that provide more and better choice. We do this by working in partnership with

talented founders and management teams to create, invest in and lead fast

growing businesses in developed and emerging markets. We believe in delivering

both shareholder and social value by building well governed companies that

contribute positively to society. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck,

Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik's shares are listed on Nasdaq

Stockholm's list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV

B.





