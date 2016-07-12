Marapharm Ventures Inc. starts construction on it's Las Vegas, Nevada property



Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada - December 7, 2016 Marapharm symbols: Canada - CSE:MDM / Germany - FSE:2M0 / United States - OTCQB:MRPHF



Marapharm Ventures Inc. ("Marapharm") announces that construction on its 7 acres of property located in the Apex Industrial Park in Las Vegas Nevada is underway. November 14, 2016 it was announced that two 5000' sq. ft. starter buildings were ordered from Ceco Buildings. The order is now complete, the buildings have been manufactured and are on schedule for delivery on December 19th. Preliminary site work is done and the building site has been mobilized with Patriot Grading preparing the site for forms and slabs. Signage with the company logo and the slogan "watch us grow" is prepared on a 12 foot by 20 foot billboard to be erected on the site. Master and temporary fencing and dust permits are in place. A deal has been done with the Master Association for dirt which is needed for construction and the material is available at no cost to Marapharm.



"There are more than 50 million adult visitors each year to Las Vegas. The recreational use of marijuana is now legal. We are reaching our milestones." Linda Sampson, Marapharm CEO.



ABOUT MARAPHARM VENTURES INC.

www.marapharm.com

Marapharm has 300,000 square feet of medical marijuana licenses for it's land and facilities in WA and NV and about two and a half years ago, Marapharm applied in Canada to Health Canada for a MMPR (Production and Sales) license and has passed the necessary security clearances. The application is currently in the in-depth screening process. In September 2016, Health Canada contacted Marapharm with a provision to amend its application to allow for the new regulations, ACMPR.



Additional information on the operations or financial results of Marapharm are included in reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the CSE website (www.thecse.com), the OTC website (www.otcmarkets.com) and Sedar website (www.sedar.com) under the profile for Marapharm Ventures Inc.





FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

www.marapharm.com or Linda Sampson, CEO, 778-583-4476 info(at)marapharm.com



STOCK EXCHANGES:

Neither the CSE, the FSE nor the OTCQB® has approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the CSE, the FSE nor the OTCQB® accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



FORWARD - LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward looking statements. The use of any of the words anticipate, continue, estimate, expect, may, will, project, should, believe, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumption but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and the forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon.









