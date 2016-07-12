Video Surveillance Market in Africa Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% during 2013-2018



This report covers the quantitative and qualitative aspects of the Video Surveillance market in Africa . its considers the revenue generated by the vendors in the market. It also covers the Video Surveillance market segmentation based on end-users, application, deployment model, storage media, and professional services.



(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, December 7, 2016: The rapidly changing and vast global market for video surveillance is the focus of analysis for a recent market report which has been added to the vast portfolio of Market Research Hub (MRH). The report is titled as Video Surveillance Market in Africa 2014-2018, that gives a comprehensive insight into the present state of the market, especially in Africa during the forecast period of 2014-2018. Key countries covered in the report are Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria and South Africa.



Initially, the report examines the market landscape along with the introduction to video surveillance products in Africa. Generally, video surveillance systems are increasingly being used in security systems. With the ever-growing sources of danger and increasing losses, video surveillance is an extremely valuable and economical means of improving the security of people, property and valuables. By this feature, possible dangers are also detected at an early stage. It consists of many appliances that enables embedded image capture abilities that allow video images or extracted information to be compressed, stored or transmitted over communication networks or digital data links.



In the next section, the report also describes the market segmentation. It has been segmented on the basis of end-users, application, deployment model, storage media and professional services. According to the report, one of the key trend of the market is the advancement in technology. These advances have led to the introduction of new video surveillance systems such as IP cameras with HD image quality, video analytics & automatic CCTV cameras. Moreover, rising crime rate, expected growth in construction market, upcoming new hotels & shopping malls together with increasing urbanization rate are few factors that have resulted in the overall growth of video surveillance market in South Africa. According to the Technavios analysts, video surveillance market in Africa is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 27.23 % over the forecast period 2013-2018.





Further, the report states that low internet speed is one of the major challenges faced by the market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by the key vendors in the market. Some of the key vendors in Africa are given below:



Axis Communications

Mobotix

Bosch Security Services

Honeywell International

Hikvision Digital Technology



The report contains a detailed market and vendor landscape in addition to SWOT analysis of the key vendors. In addition, key facts, business strategy, key products offerings and recent developments are also outlined.



