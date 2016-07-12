China Telecom Global and Nepal Telecom Jointly Deliver IP Services in Nepal

(firmenpresse) - HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/07/16 -- (CTG) and Nepal Telecom, the major operator in Nepal, have reached an agreement to deliver IP services in Nepal, with the 2016 newly launched terrestrial cable route connecting China and Nepal via Jilong (Rasuwa) Gateway.

Over the years, China Telecom has been fully committed to developing terrestrial cable connecting to neighbouring countries. The new China-Nepal route is unprecedented as it is a new direct alternative route for traffic demand generated from Nepal to all over the world, and provides the highest quality service and low latency solution for end users in Nepal.

Ou Yan, Executive Vice President of CTG, said, "China Telecom is dedicated to expanding our footprint by connecting with neighbouring countries. The China-Nepal route could provide service to Nepal and transit service from India. China Telecom has put tremendous effort into building the route through the Himalayas. We are committed to delivering a state of the art route for Nepal Telecom."

Kamini Rajbhandari, Managing Director of Nepal Telecom, said, "Nepal Telecom would benefit from an additional route for connectivity. We are confident that China Telecom would provide reliable service and are looking forward to establishing Nepal as a transit hub through this route."

China Telecom Global Limited (CTG) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Telecommunications Corporation Limited for managing its international businesses. Established in 2012 and headquartered in Hong Kong and Beijing, CTG leverages the abundant resources in mainland China, connecting the Asia Pacific region to the world. CTG has subsidiaries and affiliates in 31 countries and regions, 68 overseas PoPs, 45 OTN nodes, and delivers more than 20T in international connectivity bandwidth and intercontinental capacity. CTG also has resources on 38 submarine cables, while participating in the construction of more than 10. With the direct connections with more than 10 neighbouring countries and regions via terrestrial cables, CTG has mapped out a global service and capacity network. Targeting international carriers, multinational corporations and overseas Chinese consumers, CTG provides customised and cost-effective integrated communications solutions and diversified telecom services to cater to their global business needs. Its services include direct access, internet transit, data services, broadband, unified communications, internet data center, cloud computing, ICT services, fixed and mobile voice and value-added services, professional services and industry solutions, telecom operation consultancy, and service outsourcing.

For more information on CTG, please visit

Nepal Telecom (NT) is state owned telecommunication service provider in Nepal with 92% of the government share. The central office of Nepal Telecom is located at Bhadrakali Plaza, Kathmandu. Established formally as Mohan Akasvani in 1948, it was converted to a fully owned Government Corporation - Nepal Telecommunications Corporation in 1975 AD and later on, transformed into a public limited company Nepal Doorsanchar Company Limited on April 13, 2014. However the company is known to the general public by the brand name Nepal Telecom. Targeting international carriers for direct connection, NT has setup different POP locations in Hong Kong, Singapore and Doha. NT's services include Voice and Data through different technologies like GSM, CDMA, Wimax, NGN, ADSL, and FTTH. It is one of the largest corporations of Nepal and is the sole provider of fixed line and Wi-Max services in Nepal. Nepal Telecom has more than 35 direct voice connections and more than 273 TADIG for roaming all over the world. As of NT MIS September 2016, NT has 16 million voice and 8 million data subscriber. Nepal Telecom is planning to launch LTE by the January 2017.

For more information on NT, please visit

