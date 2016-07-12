Ebury boosts sales performance with NewVoiceMedia's inside sales platform

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/07/16 -- , a leading global provider of inside sales and contact center technology that helps businesses sell more, serve better and grow faster, today announced that Ebury has transformed its business with NewVoiceMedia's inside sales platform.

Ebury is a rapidly expanding FinTech company with sales doubling year on year. A trusted partner for SMEs, Ebury provides lending, currency and payment solutions to over 12,000 clients worldwide and employs more than 350 people across five European offices. With £ 83m funding secured in 2015, it is also one of the most invested in European FinTech businesses.

Ebury had used Salesforce for two years, but wanted a view across all its sales teams in different counties, so selected NewVoiceMedia's state-of-the-art cloud CTI solution ContactWorld for Sales. As an inside sales platform with Salesforce integration, the technology is designed to scale as rapidly as the business and deliver sales excellence in line with the company's objectives. Functionality such as automated outbound dialing, flexible caller line identification and instantaneous CRM updates are provided with proven 99.999% platform availability.

With a single reporting engine at the heart of the business, Ebury is able to work entirely within Salesforce and therefore compare and understand the breadth of performance across its global sales team. Managers can cut call data in thousands of ways, giving Ebury better information for decision-making with real-time dashboards to improve conversion rates and increase sales. Its sales reps are now more efficient than ever, having one source of truth and visibility of the end-to-end sales process.

Following implementation, Ebury has benefitted from:

A significant increase in sales, improved global visibility and real-time reporting

£ 40,000 savings after moving into six markets without needing to add additional support resources

30 percent growth in number of calls made

£ 120,000 in additional revenue due to quicker wrap time, ease of use and gamification

12,000 customers and rising

"Our growth has come from identifying the right companies to call and contacting them in a productive way," said Toby Young, CTO at Ebury. "This model has been incredibly effective, but we wanted to make it as easy and efficient as possible for our sales teams. With NewVoiceMedia's ContactWorld for Sales solution we have full visibility of the sales process across the regions in which we operate. The best outcome of the system is transparency across the sales estate. It's easy to drop in and out of the call and it's faster to educate the team and get junior sales up to scratch. It's also transformed the way we handled inbound calls from our 12,000 customers, as there's one number to call per country and they are routed straight to their account manager, improving the customer service experience."

Jonathan Gale, CEO of NewVoiceMedia, commented, "It's great to see that Ebury has experienced such incredible success with ContactWorld. The company has boosted its connection rates with prospects, significantly improved its performance and employee satisfaction, made savings of over £ 40,000 after entering new markets, and enhanced the customer service experience. As a cloud solution, ContactWorld will also continue to support the company throughout its rapid future growth."

