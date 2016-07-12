Advantest Will Present Product Exhibits, Live Demonstrations and a Technical Paper at SEMICON Japan, December 14-16 in Tokyo

Test Equipment Leader Will Showcase its Full Spectrum of Test Solutions for IoT Applications Through Both Live and Interactive Product Displays

(firmenpresse) - TOKYO, JAPAN -- (Marketwired) -- 12/07/16 -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will exhibit the industry's widest range of test solutions for diverse applications throughout the Internet of Things (IoT) at this year's SEMICON Japan trade show, coming December 14-16 to Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo, Japan. Again this year, Advantest is a gold sponsor of the show.

In booth #2445 in Hall 2, Advantest will showcase both its newest test solutions and its market-proven products. Displays will be organized into four general categories of IoT applications: Industrial, Wireless/Wearables, Connected Homes, and Connected Automobiles. Featured products and services will include industry-leading test and measurement platforms, performance-enhancing modules and channel cards, e-beam metrology and lithography tools, test handlers, downloadable test programs, burn-in test systems, probe cards and field-services.

Technical insight will be provided through live and virtual-reality demonstrations as well as digital graphics, allowing visitors to learn all about the latest IC test innovations offered by Advantest worldwide.

"We are committed to providing our customers with solutions for measuring the connected world and everything in it," said Judy Davies, vice president of Global Marketing Communications at Advantest. "Our exhibit at this year's SEMICON Japan tradeshow embodies that commitment in ways that will be both informative and entertaining for new and continuing customers alike."

On December 15 at 2:20 p.m., Shinichi Kimura, vice president of Advantest's ADS Business Group, will present a paper on "IoT Society and Test Technology" during the half-day Autonomous & Connected Car Forum in Reception Hall A of the conference tower. In addition to being a presenter, Advantest is a sponsor of this forum.

For the latest information on test solutions from the industry leader, follow Advantest on Twitter (at)Advantest_ATE.

A world-class technology company, Advantest is the leading producer of automatic test equipment (ATE) for the semiconductor industry and a premier manufacturer of measuring instruments used in the design and production of electronic instruments and systems. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also focuses on R&D for emerging markets that benefit from advancements in nanotech and terahertz technologies, and has introduced multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, as well as groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest established its first subsidiary in 1982 in the USA and now has subsidiaries worldwide. More information is available at .

