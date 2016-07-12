Optimise Your Website and Grow Your Business With the Support of Omnific Design

If you run a business, you know just how important it is to make sure that you convert leads into sales through your website.

Now an Australian business called Omnific Design believe they have the solution. Rather than trying to optimize company websites based on assumptions, it's testing, measuring and making incremental improvements. At the moment they are offering customers a service on a monthly basis that will make regular tweaks to enhance your websites. The idea isnt to somehow perfect a website overnight: thats impossible. Instead, it uses data to help a website evolve over time and to get a company ever closer to its true conversion potential.



In practice this means working on a number of tasks. In todays internet-driven business world, its not enough to focus on the same tired old SEO tactics. You can attract all the traffic in the world but if it doesnt generate leads and sales it is pointless. A companys web presence should be built on attracting targeted traffic through search engines and then converting as much of that traffic into business through proven conversion optimisation strategies. Omnific Design helps companies with these more holistic elements of their digital marketing. After all, this isnt a one-size-fits-all process.



The Monthly Retainer



World-class businesses know that website optimization and developing an online presence is something that takes time. Many companies have an ongoing relationship with web developers to provide small tweaks and enhancements to their websites. For this reason, Omnific Design have launched their monthly retainer system. They have discovered that its often easier for businesses to partner with them on a monthly basis than it is to pay for one-off ad-hoc services.





It should be noted however, that Omnific Design arent trying to lock companies into their services through a contract either. They operate on a month-by-month basis. If you dont feel like youre getting great value out of the services that they are offering, theres no obligation to continue. Businesses can simply walk away.



What Do You Get?



As part of the retainer package, customers get a fixed number of support hours each month, depending on their needs. Omnific Design will focus on the most urgent tasks first, before moving onto less urgent yet important activities.



The sheer range of services on offer is impressive. Clients can pick and choose what they need next based on what should bring them the greatest value. A/B testing, SEO, competitor research and SEO coaching are all very popular requests. But theres also ample support for things like lead magnet design, infographics, visual branding and graphic design. They also make use of many of the most sophisticated tools in the industry, including testing tools like heat maps.



What Makes Omnific Different To Other Agencies?



Omnific Design says that it differs from other agencies because of its flexible retainer package and its broad range of services. They dont pretend to be expert in everything. But they do pride themselves on their honesty and transparency, and the passion they have for their work.



