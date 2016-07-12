Australia Personal Wellbeing App Self Help Psychological Comfort Launched

Dr. Louis Koster, an Australian medical doctor with extensive humanitarian experience, launched a new personal comfort Android app. Unlike most similar products, the personal wellbeing app comes directly from Dr. Kosterâs experience working with the underprivileged communities throughout the world, focusing on palpable cognitive development.

More information is available at https://itunes.apple.com/au/app/a-new-language-for-life/id1126334053?mt=8.



The market for self-help, personal wellbeing and personal comfort apps has grown considerably, especially with the advent of mobile technology. People have always wanted an easily-available source of psychological health advice, and having it within easy reach as a smartphone app is extremely convenient.



Such apps allow users to immediately access a wide range of personal wellbeing materials, including videos, texts and audio materials. While this is a convenient way to access online materials, it is the quality of these materials that is often inadequate.



The problem is that most such apps are developed as a compendium of popular psychology, personal growth and self help advice. Rather than offering anything original, they mostly put together a collection of materials otherwise freely available on the internet, in an attempt to trick the user into buying certain services.



Unsurprisingly, most such apps are created by people with no experience as either psychologists or doctors. Rather, they are simply entrepreneurs looking for a quick profit.



Dr. Louis Koster is a professional medical doctor with ten years of experience working for humanitarian organizations.



His newly launched app comes as a result of his experience working with disadvantaged communities throughout the world: "I realized that my work had dealt with obvious life and death situations. I felt a compelling urge to address matters of life and death that were not so obvious.ÂÂ



Unlike other personal wellbeing apps on the market, this Australian app in the Apple store focuses on cognitive development, rather than simply giving generic life advice. According to Dr. Koster, ÂÂthe inability to recognize what is true and what is not true is what leads to an entrapment in the occurring reality a person's arising thoughts evoke.ÂÂ





The personal comfort app created by the Australia-based doctor is freely available in the Apple store.



Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.

Comments on this PressRelease