If youre a customer-facing organisation where staff uniform is important, you might be in luck.

(firmenpresse) - If youre a customer-facing organisation where staff uniform is important, you might be in luck. Personalised Workwear & Corporate Uniform UK - Dynamic Embroidery is now offering quality embroidered clothing at discount prices across its entire UK range. The company claims that it can save businesses £££ on their embroidered uniform and printed workwear costs.



Dynamic Embroidery is a company that offers businesses professional quality clothing at impressive discounts, providing both a price matching service, as well as free quotes on all uniform inquiries. The firm maintains the high quality of its products through the use of its in-house, state of the art stitching machinery from Japan, which is amenable to any design or pattern a company wants.



Businesses are encouraged to open a trade account through the outlet to gain access to additional discounts and extra savings on their bulk orders. Right now, the company is offering free set up, and free trade logo deals on its workwear packages, agents packs and uniform bundles.



Special Offers And Bulk Discounts



Those who are interested in viewing the deals that the company has running right now can check out the firm's special offers page. Here, visitors will find the range of custom clothing and workwear offers, including embroidered polo shirt and t-shirt packages.



Thanks to the companys unique bulk buying discount structure, there are additional opportunities to save on workwear orders. When a customer spends more than £1,000 on clothing over the course of a year, they qualify for bulk discount. The cool thing about the bulk discount offered by Dynamic Embroidery is that it applies to each item ordered, no matter what the overall size of the order. It means that companies can order one, one hundred or one thousand items in a single delivery, and still receive the same bulk discount on every item. Dynamic Embroidery says that its aim is to keep its pricing structure as simple as possible. All of its quotations include the cost required to carry out embroidery.





PPE Equipment



Not only does the company specialise in embroidered workwear, it also has expertise supplying industry with PPE equipment, including hi-vis jackets and footwear to meet safety requirements. The company says that it can also provide embroidered wear that also meets these requirements.



The exciting news for businesses today is just how much they could save by switching their workwear supplier. According to Dynamic Embroidery, their customers have been able to save up to £850 per year on their uniform costs. The company says that all businesses need to do to benefit from the savings on offer is to set up a trade account. The fixed pricing structure allows businesses to easily plan ahead with their costs; and the fact that there is no minimum order amount to qualify for bulk discount means that customers can purchase new workwear on the fly, as and when they need it.



Businesses that are interested in switching their workwear supplier are encouraged to contact Dynamic Embroidery by phone or use the contact form on their website.



Contact:

Wil Bradshaw

Dynamic Embroidery

Address: C/O Zion Christian Centre, Little Cornbow, Halesowen, B63 3AJ, UK

Telephone: 0800 246 1105

Email: sales(at)dynamicembroidery.co.uk

Website: http://www.dynamicembroidery.co.uk/





More information:

http://www.dynamicembroidery.co.uk/



Date: 12/07/2016 - 11:12

Language: English

