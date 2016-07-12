New Tecumseth Alliston Real Estate Properties Brokerage Services Launched

Mike Guerra, a real estate broker from Mike Guerra real estate, launched a range of real estate brokerage services for clients looking for properties in Alliston and other areas in New Tecumseth. Mike Guerra offers free property worth estimates, street match and new listings alerts.

(firmenpresse) - Mike Guerra, a real estate broker from Mike Guerra Real Estate, announced the expansion of his real estate brokerage services to the New Tecumseth area, including Alliston, Beeton, Everett, Barrie, and Tottenham areas.



More information is available at [http://allistonhomes.com](http://allistonhomes.com/).



Properties in large cities have recently become more and more expensive, as jobs become concentrated in crowded city centers. Affording a house in one of the large cities in both Canada and the U.S. is now out of the reach of many, especially young couples looking to start a family.



Large cities are similarly avoided by the elderly, too, though for different reasons. Polluted centers and traffic congestion are often common in large cities like Toronto, and moving to the suburbs or nearby towns is a growing trend around most major metropolitan areas.



The situation is no different with the Greater Toronto Area. As house prices rise sharply and traffic gets more and more congested, people start looking for quieter alternatives to the busy city life.



As with other large cities, the most common alternative is moving to the suburbs.



Mike Guerra launched a range of real estate brokerage services for residents in and around Toronto looking for properties in New Tecumseth. The area is conveniently located within optimum distance from Toronto, making it relatively convenient to commute while avoiding the discomforts associated with a large city.



Mike Guerra strives to find the most appropriate property for every client, depending on their needs and budgets. He offers a variety of brokerage services, giving clients the chance to select from a range of suitable properties.



Home owners looking to sell their house can get a free home worth estimate, so that they can get an approximation of how much money they can expect to get for their estate. They can then use the street match service to find a nearby neighbor who is selling, or they can opt for the new listings alert to find a suitable property for sale.





