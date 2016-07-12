Doublespark implements the AMP Project

If your business suffers from website pages that load slowly, this news will be of interest.

According to the company, weve seen significant improvements in loading time speeds on web browsers and some platforms. However, when it comes to delivering the rich animations and videos that people now expect online, things are still too slow.



At the moment, both customers and content creators and publishers are suffering badly as a result of slow loading pages. Customers are suffering because they are having to wait for ages to get to the content they want as a result of adverts in the foreground and analytics scripts in the background slowing down their experience. And publishers are suffering, because users are either leaving their sites because they are too slow, or are installing ad-blocking software in an attempt to improve page loading times. The end result of this is a lose-lose situation: publishers lose ad revenue, thanks to the fact that so many of their users are running ad-blockers, and customers lose out on quality of content, because publishers no longer have the money to pay for it all.



How AMP Works



Doublespark Internet Marketing has implemented a solution to this problem. Their AMP project uses sophisticated techniques designed to improve the loading times of web pages. The goal is to get pages to load so fast that they appear instantly.



One of the ways that they do this is to only allow asynchronous scripts. Most websites use Javascript, but the scripts themselves can sometimes delay page rendering if not implemented correctly. AMP changes this by rendering scripts asynchronously so that they dont interfere with the performance of the page.



AMP also uses a technique to size all resources statically. According to standard HTML protocols, all external resources, like images, ads or iframes, have to report their size before they are downloaded and displayed on a web page. A problem in some browsers, however, is that the size is not declared in advance, meaning that when resources are finally downloaded, the page layout must be recalculated and shifted. This, says Doublespark, takes up time and detracts the user experience. The AMP project remedies this problem by avoiding these expensive style recalculations when resources do eventually load.





The list of ways that the AMP project helps to improve loading times is extensive. The company has put significant time and investment into improving online experience for the benefit of both customers and publishers. To help beginners get started with what is otherwise a relatively technical product, the company provides a series of explainer videos to help explain how exactly their product works and what is it that they do.



You can find out more about AMP project, what it does, how it works, the supported browsers, platforms and case studies on AMP project website.



