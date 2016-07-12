Interoute named Best Cloud Infrastructure at World Communication Awards 2016

Interoute Virtual Data Centre awarded for high-level performance, scope and flexibility

London, 07 December, 2016 - Interoute, owner operator of a global cloud services platform and one of Europe's largest, most advanced networks, has been awarded for Best Cloud Infrastructure at this years World Communication Awards (WCA) ceremony.



The WCA Cloud Infrastructure Award honours the industrys best infrastructure-based service delivered over private or public cloud, and focuses particularly on customer satisfaction, flexibility and reliability. Interoute was selected for the award by a panel of industry executives, technology analysts and Total Telecoms senior editorial team.



The company was acknowledged for the speed and availability of its Virtual Data Centre (VDC), and the ability to provide tailored solutions for customers virtual infrastructure needs. Interoute was commended for its comprehensive delivery method, which reduces inefficient siloes and discrepancies between service levels.



Interoute VDC, a fully integrated cloud platform incorporating compute and storage, is built into Interoutes network, covering 70,000 route kilometres of fibre. The team was championed for the wide reach of its solution, with latency of just 130 milliseconds between London and Los Angeles, and provisioning across the US, Europe and Asia. Independent research by Cloud Spectator in March 2016 revealed that Interoute VDC is faster than AWS, Azure and Rackspace for network throughput, latency, and transfer speeds in a number of key European and U.S. cities.



The World Communication Awards are a major benchmark for the telecoms sector celebrating continued innovation and ingenuity in the industry. Interoute is committed to our strategic vision of innovation and world class service, and we are thrilled to see Interoute Virtual Data Centre recognised as the best cloud infrastructure available." said Gareth Williams, CEO of Interoute.









