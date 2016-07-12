Best-Selling Play Food Set Offers Satisfaction Guarantee On Every Purchase

Mommy Please has the #1 selling play food set on Amazon.com. In an effort to invite new customers to try their product, Mommy Please is reminding everyone that they offer a satisfaction guarantee on every play food set sold.

(firmenpresse) - The busy holiday shopping season is here. Mommy Please has continued to see an increase in demand for their top selling [toy food](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01COI9EAC/ref=cm_sw_r_tw_dp_x_AGo.xb78K36AE) set. In an effort to attract new customers, Mommy Please announced a reminder today that they offer a satisfaction guarantee on ever product sold.



"Our play food is sold exclusively online at Amazon.com. Our customers do not have an opportunity to go to the store, pick up our product, check out the size, color, etc.," said company spokesperson Elsie Murphy. "We want to encourage customers to try our product. The best way that we could think of to do that is to offer this satisfaction guarantee. We encourage customers to purchase our product, open it, feel it. Let us know what you think. If you aren't completely satisfied, the toy can be returned for a full refund."



Over 95 customers have left reviews of the [Mommy Please](https://www.amazon.com/Pretend-Food-Toy-Play-Set/dp/B01COI9EAC) play food set on Amazon.com. One verified purchaser wrote a five-star review and said "I ordered this set to use in a play kitchen I have set up for my grandchildren. WOW! There is a great variety of foods and vibrant colors. Especially love the cookies, crackers, and hot dogs that go in a bun! I look forward to watching my grandchildren pretend play and using this experience as a vocabulary builder and learning opportunity. Each piece looks exactly like the real item and there are no jagged seams. Great job!!"



The Mommy Please play foods set contains 125 pieces of many different types of food, both healthy and unhealthy. The choices are to help children learn about new food items, and also help them learn to make healthy food choices. The play food is currently priced at $24.97, with free shipping available on any purchase over $49.



About Mommy Please: "Mommy Please desires nothing more than to bring education, prosperity, and (most of all) Health for children around the world. By providing an education tool known as the healthy organic play food set, Mommy Please is gearing its resources towards this single goals, hoping to touch the lives of children and parents around the world."





