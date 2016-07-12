CapMan Buyout invests in fast-growing Forenom

CapMan Buyout Press Release 7 December 2016 at 12.00 noon

CapMan Buyout invests in fast-growing Forenom



CapMan Buyout X fund has agreed to invest in Forenom, a leading Nordic temporary

housing service operator. CapMan acquires a majority equity share in the company

with the aim to grow the company's core business and further strengthen its

market position in the Nordic countries. Forenom's current owner Barona Group as

well as Forenom's active management will continue holding minority stakes in the

company.



Forenom manages more than 3,200 furnished apartments, several aparthotels as

well as hostels across the Nordics. The company was established in 2000 and is

the Nordic market leader in its field as measured by the number of apartments

and turnover. Forenom's diverse clientele includes 25,000 private individuals

and corporations. The company has approx. 260 employees and expects turnover of

around ?60 million for 2016. In addition to offices in Finland, the company has

offices in Stockholm, Oslo as well as Copenhagen.



"We are very pleased with our investment, which allows us to accelerate

Forenom's growth and utilise the opportunities of a dynamic market.

Traditionally there has been a gap in accommodation services between hotel

accommodation and permanent housing. The demand for high quality housing

solutions has grown and the market for accommodation services is becoming

increasingly diverse. Migration and for example more prevalent international

secondments support this trend and we expect the Nordic markets for serviced

apartments to grow significantly faster compared to other accommodation and

hospitality markets. We see growth opportunities in accelerating organic growth

and in consolidating the fragmented Nordic market thanks to Forenom's strong

position and brand. Forenom's committed management has been successful in



developing the company and in creating a strong and unique corporate culture. We

are glad to continue together from here," says Pia Kåll, Partner at CapMan

Buyout.



"We sought a strong partner for the implementation of Forenom's strategy. We

believe that CapMan, with expertise in the hotel and real estate sectors as well

as in the internationalisation of businesses, is the right partner to help

Forenom reach its goals," says Markus Oksa, CEO of Barona Group.



"The development of the field is fierce. We have reach a status as a frontrunner

and market leader as part of Barona Group. In this situation, it is especially

inspiring to have a top professional of CapMan's calibre as our growth partner.

Together, and with the support of our customers, we are well-positioned to earn

our place in the forefront of the development of the accommodation business,"

comments Johannes Kangas, Forenom's CEO.



The investment in Forenom is the ninth of the CapMan Buyout X fund, which was

established in 2012. The transaction is subject to the approval of the

competition authorities and is expected to close on 31 December 2016.



For more information, please contact:



Pia Kåll, Partner, CapMan Buyout, p. +358 207 207 555

Johannes Kangas, CEO, Forenom Oy, p. +358 40 572 1421







CapMan

www.capman.com

twitter.com/CapManPE



CapMan Buyout is a specialised mid-market private equity partnership in the

Nordic region, with 18 investment professionals in Finland and Sweden. The team

has made more than 80 investments and 60 exits since 1989 and its tenth fund

CapMan Buyout X is currently in active investment phase.



CapMan is a leading Nordic investment and asset management company. For more

than 25 years, we have been developing companies and real estate and supporting

their sustainable growth. We are committed to understanding the needs of our

customers in an ever-changing market environment. Our objective is to provide

attractive returns and innovative solutions for our investors and value adding

services for professional investment partnerships, growth-oriented companies and

tenants. Our independent investment partnerships - Buyout, Real Estate, Russia

and Nest Capital - as well as our associated company Norvestia are responsible

for investment activities and value creation. CapMan's service business offering

includes fundraising advisory services, purchasing activities and fund

management services to both internal and external customers. CapMan has 100

professionals and assets under management of ?2.8 billion.







Forenom

www.forenom.fi

twitter.com/Forenom



Founded in 2000, Finnish Forenom manages over 3,200 furnished apartments, as

well as several aparthotels and hostels around the Nordic countries. By the

number of apartments and turnover, Forenom is the market leader in business

accommodation in the Nordic countries. The versatile clientele of Forenom

includes 25,000 private customers and corporations. Forenom has a staff of

around 260 employees and is expecting ?60 million in turnover in 2016. In

addition to offices in Finland, Forenom has offices in Stockholm, Oslo, and

Copenhagen. Friday Flats, an online community for home rental and hosting, is

also a part of Forenom.







Barona Group

www.baronagroup.com

twitter.com/BaronaGroup



Barona Group is a community of Finnish companies working in various sectors to

improve working life. Barona Group was founded in 1999, and its turnover in

2016 is expected to exceed ?300 million. We employ over 5,000 employees. Our

mission is to build bespoke, innovative solutions in order

to facilitate development and growth for our customers. Currently, we operate in

nine countries including Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Russia,

Poland, Spain, and Belgium.









Source: CapMan Oyj via GlobeNewswire















