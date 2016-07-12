Top Selling Flamingo Float Offers Incentives And GiveAways For Customers

Teddy Shake announced new incentives for customers this week and that they will give away flamingo floats for the prize.

(firmenpresse) - Since the launch of their inflatable flamingo float a few months ago, the [Teddy Shake](https://docs.google.com/document/d/1jrrdpOty3DKSMinJbU3Xwo6KZn1ZQkwRPwpxSnlCJHM/pub) float has become the top selling flamingo float on Amazon.com. Over 250 customers have left numerous enthusiastic reviews of the float on the Amazon.com listing, detailing the quality of the float and how much fun it can be.



"We have loved the feedback we have received from customers," said Teddy Shake spokesperson Bailey Anderson. "Customers are sharing their stories, their photos. This is the best type of feedback we could have hoped for. We want to encourage more sharing by customers. For the next few weeks, any customer that posts photos of their flamingo float on social media with the hashtag #teddyshakeflamingo will be entered into a drawing. The winner of that drawing will receive a free [80-inch flamingo inflatable](https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC)."



The Teddy Shake float is made of a durable, bright pink vinyl that can withstand hours of play and riding. It measures over 80-inches in length, making it perfect for use by adults, or by multiple children. The float contains handles that riders can hold on to and help keep them from falling off the float. The pink flamingo float is currently priced at $34.00, with free shipping available on all Amazon purchase of $49 or more. On satisfied customer wrote a five-star review and said, "I can not say enough amazing things about this giant flamingo float. Seriously, this thing is enormous. Before placing it in the pool, my kids lounged on it in the living room and it was like a small couch for them! It is made of a super durable material as well. So much fun!!! I highly recommend you purchase this item. Everyone would benefit from owning a giant flamingo float."



About Teddy Shake: ÂÂAs relaxing as a Bahama breeze; Teddy Shake makes the worldÂÂs most relaxing, fun, and quirky pool floats for you and your family. With constant R&D and innovative thinkers working to make the most incredibly pool floats and toys possible, we want nothing more than for you to have the time of your life.ÂÂ





https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC



Teddy Shake Flamingo Floats

https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC

