Top Rated 105-Piece Gel Pen Set Currently Out Of Stock On Amazon.com

Teddy Shake announced this week that their popular gel pen set is currently sold out on Amazon.com.

The Teddy Shake 105-piece gel pen set was launched just over a month ago. Since that time, it has quickly become the #1 gel pen set on Amazon.com. Due to increased popularity, the gel pen set is currently out of stock.



"With our launched, we made sales forecasts and predictions, and ordered inventory in line with those predictions," said Teddy Shake spokesperson Bailey Anderson. "Our sales over the past month have shattered those forecasts. We are thrilled with the excitement that customers have for our product but must admit demand currently exceeds supply, and the gel pen set is currently sold out. We have increased production and will make every effort possible to have a supply of gel pens back in stock online prior to the end of the year holiday season."



The Teddy Shake gel pens are superior to all other gel pen products on the market and contain an assortment of colors, such as milky, neon, metallic and rainbow. The Teddy Shake pen contains 60% more gel ink than other gel pen companies. This means that the Teddy Shake pens will last significantly longer than other gel pens. The pigmented gel ink contained within the pens are non-toxic, lead-free and acid-free, and the pens are perfect for use in adult coloring books, scrapbooking, journaling and all other artistic endeavours.



Sold exclusively on Amazon.com. When the gel pen set returns to stock, Teddy Shake will offer limited time sales price.



About Teddy Shake: "Desiring to make the world a more colorful and creative place, we at Teddy Shake work every day to ensure you have the best gel pens sets on Earth. With hundreds of colors and various tones, we put our gel pens through massive Research and Development tests to make sure your creative flow never stops and your creations are always perfect."





