Natgas, Transportation Drive Northeast's 2017 Project Kickoffs, an Industrial Info News Alert

(firmenpresse) - SUGAR LAND, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 12/07/16 -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas) -- More calls for transportation-related infrastructure and natural gas-fired power generation are driving much of the U.S. Northeast region's planned project kickoffs for the coming year. Industrial Info is tracking $39.32 billion in active projects set to begin construction in the U.S. Northeast in 2017. More than 80% of the total can be attributed to just four industries: Industrial Manufacturing, Power, Oil & Gas Pipelines, and Chemical Processing.

Industrial Info Resources (IIR), with global headquarters in Sugar Land, Texas, five offices in North America and 10 international offices, is the leading provider of global market intelligence specializing in the industrial process, heavy manufacturing and energy markets. Industrial Info's quality-assurance philosophy, the Living Forward Reporting Principle, provides up-to-the-minute intelligence on what's happening now, while constantly keeping track of future opportunities. Follow IIR on: - - . For more information on our coverage, send inquiries to or visit us online at .

