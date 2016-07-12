3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom Homes in Oak Brook, Illinois For Sale

3 Bedroom 2 Bath Homes in Oak Brook, IL For Sale including Single Family Homes, Condominiums, Town Houses, 2-4 Units, and Multi-Family Homes. BuyPropertyRight.com has the most up-to-date listing info for Oak Brook, IL and the surrounding Chicagoland area.

(firmenpresse) - For more Oak Brook Real Estate, other available properties, or Market Trends Report please visit [Buy Property Right](http://www.buypropertyright.com).



A village of Chicago, Oak Brook is home to several companies headquarters such as McDonald's Corporation, Federal Signal, Centerpoint Properties, Treehouse Foods and Lions



Clubs international. The median income in Oak Brook for a family was $152,209 according to 2010 census. The estimated median yearly earnings for a household in the Oak Brook village



was $132,389. Oak Brook has its own school district, District 53, which includes Brook Forest Elementary School (grades K-5) and Butler Junior High School (grades 6ÂÂ8). Students that live



within the district attend Hinsdale Central High School, District 86. However, some residents of the village are within other DuPage county school districts and attend schools in Elmhurst, Downers Grove or Villa Park.



In and around Oak Brook, cultural opportunities abound. Whether exploring a historic waterwheel / grist mill in operation for over 150 years, experience Shakespeare theater outdoors, introduce the children or grandchildren to lions and tigers and bears or learn about earth science and the beauty of natural gemstones, the Oak Brook area offers it all and more. Within minutes of the Oak Brook hotels, the attractions below provide enjoyable entertainment and enrichment in the same package:



Oakbrook Center AMC-4 Theater



Brookfield Zoo



Drury Lane Theater



Elmhurst Art Museum



Elmhurst Historical Museum



First Folio Shakespeare Festival



Graue Mill & Museum



Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art



Lynfred Winery



Morton Arboretum



Naper Settlement



Oak Park Visitor Center walking tours of Hemingway's Birthplace & Museum, Unity Temple and Historic Pleasant House



Oak Brook Park District



Sears Catalog Homes





Theater Historical Society of America



In 2015 Oak Brook was given the National Gold Medal Award for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management. The American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration (AAPRA), in partnership with the National Recreation and Park Association(NRPA), awarded this honor to Oak Brook Park District live during the Opening Session of the NRPA Annual Conference on September 15 in Nevada.



Interested to know more information about Oak Brook homes for sale? Please feel free to visit [Buy Property Right](http://www.buypropertyright.com), OR contact area expert, Patrick OÂÂConnell directly, at 708-473-5222 and by email at patrickoc123(at)gmail.com.





More information:

http://www.buypropertyright.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Key Realty Inc.

http://www.buypropertyright.com

PressRelease by

Key Realty Inc.

Requests:

+17084735222

Date: 12/07/2016 - 13:02

Language: English

News-ID 511342

Character count: 3035

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Key Realty Inc.

Ansprechpartner: Patrick OConnell

Stadt: La Grange

Telefon: +17084735222



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 07/12/2016



Number of hits: 28



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease