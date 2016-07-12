3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom Homes in Oak Brook, Illinois For Sale

3 Bedroom 2 Bath Homes in Oak Brook, IL For Sale including Single Family Homes, Condominiums, Town Houses, 2-4 Units, and Multi-Family Homes. BuyPropertyRight.com has the most up-to-date listing info for Oak Brook, IL and the surrounding Chicagoland area.
A village of Chicago, Oak Brook is home to several companies headquarters such as McDonald's Corporation, Federal Signal, Centerpoint Properties, Treehouse Foods and Lions
Clubs international. The median income in Oak Brook for a family was $152,209 according to 2010 census. The estimated median yearly earnings for a household in the Oak Brook village
was $132,389. Oak Brook has its own school district, District 53, which includes Brook Forest Elementary School (grades K-5) and Butler Junior High School (grades 6ÂÂ8). Students that live
within the district attend Hinsdale Central High School, District 86. However, some residents of the village are within other DuPage county school districts and attend schools in Elmhurst, Downers Grove or Villa Park.
In and around Oak Brook, cultural opportunities abound. Whether exploring a historic waterwheel / grist mill in operation for over 150 years, experience Shakespeare theater outdoors, introduce the children or grandchildren to lions and tigers and bears or learn about earth science and the beauty of natural gemstones, the Oak Brook area offers it all and more. Within minutes of the Oak Brook hotels, the attractions below provide enjoyable entertainment and enrichment in the same package:
Oakbrook Center AMC-4 Theater
Brookfield Zoo
Drury Lane Theater
Elmhurst Art Museum
Elmhurst Historical Museum
First Folio Shakespeare Festival
Graue Mill & Museum
Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art
Lynfred Winery
Morton Arboretum
Naper Settlement
Oak Park Visitor Center walking tours of Hemingway's Birthplace & Museum, Unity Temple and Historic Pleasant House
Oak Brook Park District
Sears Catalog Homes
Theater Historical Society of America
In 2015 Oak Brook was given the National Gold Medal Award for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management. The American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration (AAPRA), in partnership with the National Recreation and Park Association(NRPA), awarded this honor to Oak Brook Park District live during the Opening Session of the NRPA Annual Conference on September 15 in Nevada.
