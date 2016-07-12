       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom Homes in Oak Brook, Illinois For Sale

3 Bedroom 2 Bath Homes in Oak Brook, IL For Sale including Single Family Homes, Condominiums, Town Houses, 2-4 Units, and Multi-Family Homes. BuyPropertyRight.com has the most up-to-date listing info for Oak Brook, IL and the surrounding Chicagoland area.

ID: 511342
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - For more Oak Brook Real Estate, other available properties, or Market Trends Report please visit [Buy Property Right](http://www.buypropertyright.com).

A village of Chicago, Oak Brook is home to several companies headquarters such as McDonald's Corporation, Federal Signal, Centerpoint Properties, Treehouse Foods and Lions

Clubs international. The median income in Oak Brook for a family was $152,209 according to 2010 census. The estimated median yearly earnings for a household in the Oak Brook village

was $132,389. Oak Brook has its own school district, District 53, which includes Brook Forest Elementary School (grades K-5) and Butler Junior High School (grades 6ÂÂ8). Students that live

within the district attend Hinsdale Central High School, District 86. However, some residents of the village are within other DuPage county school districts and attend schools in Elmhurst, Downers Grove or Villa Park.

In and around Oak Brook, cultural opportunities abound. Whether exploring a historic waterwheel / grist mill in operation for over 150 years, experience Shakespeare theater outdoors, introduce the children or grandchildren to lions and tigers and bears or learn about earth science and the beauty of natural gemstones, the Oak Brook area offers it all and more. Within minutes of the Oak Brook hotels, the attractions below provide enjoyable entertainment and enrichment in the same package:

Oakbrook Center AMC-4 Theater

Brookfield Zoo

Drury Lane Theater

Elmhurst Art Museum

Elmhurst Historical Museum

First Folio Shakespeare Festival

Graue Mill & Museum

Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art

Lynfred Winery

Morton Arboretum

Naper Settlement

Oak Park Visitor Center walking tours of Hemingway's Birthplace & Museum, Unity Temple and Historic Pleasant House

Oak Brook Park District

Sears Catalog Homes



Theater Historical Society of America

In 2015 Oak Brook was given the National Gold Medal Award for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management. The American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration (AAPRA), in partnership with the National Recreation and Park Association(NRPA), awarded this honor to Oak Brook Park District live during the Opening Session of the NRPA Annual Conference on September 15 in Nevada.

Interested to know more information about Oak Brook homes for sale? Please feel free to visit [Buy Property Right](http://www.buypropertyright.com), OR contact area expert, Patrick OÂÂConnell directly, at 708-473-5222 and by email at patrickoc123(at)gmail.com.



More information:
http://www.buypropertyright.com



Keywords (optional):

homes, family, brook, listing, date, most, buypropertyrightcom, surrounding, area, chicagoland,



Company information / Profile:

Key Realty Inc.
http://www.buypropertyright.com

PressRelease by

Requests:

+17084735222



published by: alekspressdev
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 12/07/2016 - 13:02
Language: English
News-ID 511342
Character count: 3035
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Key Realty Inc.
Ansprechpartner: Patrick OConnell Feedback to firmenpresse.de about Pressrelease-id:
Stadt: La Grange
Telefon: +17084735222

Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation
Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung
Freigabedatum: 07/12/2016

Number of hits: 28

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.764
Registriert Heute: 22
Registriert Gestern: 32
Mitglied(er) online: 3
Gäste Online: 251


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z