Ecosciences Hires Industry Vet as COO to Lead Sales and Marketing

(firmenpresse) - JERICHO, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 12/07/16 -- Ecosciences, Inc. (OTC PINK: ECEZ) ("" or the "") is pleased to publicly announce its recent hire in November 2016 of Dan Cohen as the Company's new Chief Operating Officer. With over 28 years' experience in the industrial products industry, Mr. Cohen's main focus will be developing and implementing the Company's sales and marketing campaigns, including establishing retail sales channels, industrial and commercial sales channels and infomercials featuring the Company's products, as well as overseeing its day-to-day operations.

Dan Cohen is an innovative, results oriented marketing/sales professional with over 28 years of experience and a passion for building brands. He has proven success in the areas of marketing, sales, digital, advertising, new product launches, and establishing both retail and commercial distribution.

Mr. Cohen graduated Hofstra Law School in 1984 in the top 11% of his class. He practiced law in New York State from 1984 - 1988 with a focus on contracts, commercial and personal litigation. In 1988 he joined privately held Back To Nature Products Co. as a 50% partner and held the office of Vice President. Mr. Cohen and his partner ran the day-to-day operations of the company. Mr. Cohen's primary duties included managing all aspects of the marketing and sales for products including safer paint removers, lead abatement products and green cleaners. He developed various product lines for the consumer retail market, the governmental market and commercial markets including environmental, industrial, building and restoration. His duties also included establishing product pricing, designing literature and product labels, conceptualizing and implementing the advertising program, hiring all sales personnel and reviewing and negotiating contracts.

Mr. Cohen's unique skills include an expertise in direct response and electronic retailing and knowing how to use infomercials to drive consumer demand. He ran five infomercial campaigns including the Ready-Strip Safer Paint & Varnish Remover which aired for 7 1/2 years. His duties included overseeing TV production, establishing product offers, telemarketing, media planning and execution, fulfillment and "As Seen on TV" retail. He managed the home shopping campaigns at ShopNBC and QVC which included a ten-year run. He also supervised all digital including e-commerce, web-site design, SEO, pay per click, and social media.

Back To Nature was sold in 2009. During his tenure, Mr. Cohen managed 22 full-time employees and 45+ independent sales representatives and the business sold to over 6,000 accounts, including Sherwin-Williams, ACE Hardware, True-Value, Do It Best, Home Depot, Sears Hardware, Bed, Bath & Beyond, Lancaster-Schermann, Orgill Distribution, and QVC. Mr. Cohen built Ready-Strip into the leading consumer recognized safer paint & varnish remover. Back To Nature products were successfully used in many prestigious locations including The U.S. Capitol Dome, Smithsonian Institute, National Institute of Health, NYC Housing and Board of Education, 5 state capitols, US Army at WestPoint, National Park Service (a premier amusement park in Orlando, Florida), Annheuser Busch, Consolidated Edison, and the USDA facility in Albany California.

Mr. Cohen commented, "My number one job is building sales for our products and servicing our customers, both large and small. I believe that the growth opportunity for the Company is tremendous and I am not only excited about joining the Company, but very enthusiastic to get started and moving the Company forward."

Joel Falitz, CEO of the Company, commented, "We have mentioned for some time a plan to build our team, we just wanted to be diligent in finding the right person to lead building our operations and growing our sales. We are confident Mr. Cohen is just that person. We look forward to sharing our results with our shareholders as milestones are achieved by Dan and the Company."

Ecosciences, Inc. focuses on building, acquiring and investing in businesses around ecological and life sciences. From waste water remediation to healthcare and more, Ecosciences, Inc. is committed to building a better living environment for all people. The Company currently has one wholly-owned subsidiary, Eco-logical Concepts, Inc., which operates the Company's core business of producing and selling bio-remediation products under the brands TRAP-EZE, SEPT-EZE, TANK-EZE and WASH-EZE.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website at , the contents of which are not incorporated into this press release.

The foregoing contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend for these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws relating to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements relating to, or representing management's beliefs about, our future transactions, strategies, operations, events and financial results. Such forward-looking statements often contain words such as "will," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is targeting," "may," "should" and other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are made based upon management's current expectations and beliefs and are not guarantees of future performance. Our actual business, financial condition or results of operations may differ materially from those suggested by forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties which include, among others, those risks and uncertainties described in any of our other filings with the SEC. Certain other factors which may impact our business, financial condition or results of operations or which may cause actual results to differ from such forward-looking statements are discussed or included in our periodic reports filed with the SEC and are available on our website at under "Investor Info." You are urged to carefully consider all such factors. We do not undertake or plan to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in plans, assumptions, estimates or projections, or other circumstances occurring after the date of this news release, even if such results, changes or circumstances make it clear that any forward-looking information will not be realized. If we make any future public statements or disclosures which modify or impact any of the forward-looking statements contained in or accompanying this news release, such statements or disclosures will be deemed to modify or supersede such statements in this news release.

: This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Ecosciences, Inc.



Investor Relations

Phone: 888-417-8625

Email:

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/07/2016 - 12:00

Language: English

News-ID 511344

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Ecosciences, Inc.

Stadt: JERICHO, NY





Number of hits: 4



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease