Symmetry and Sage Solutions Consulting to Bring World Class Security and Compliance for Mission Critical SAP Environments

Partnership Specializes in Purpose-Built Solutions for Complex Security and Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Challenges

(firmenpresse) - JACKSONVILLE, FL and MILWAUKEE, WI -- (Marketwired) -- 12/07/16 -- Responding to continued market demand for comprehensive SAP security and audit readiness services, Sage Solutions Consulting, an SAP consulting services provider, and , a leading enterprise application management, hybrid cloud hosting and award-winning GRC software solutions provider, today announced a partnership agreement focused on providing world-class security and GRC solutions for enterprise SAP IT environments.

Sage Solutions Consulting is an SAP Services Partner providing certified SAP consulting services to a range of industry leading Fortune 500/1000 and public sector businesses around the world. Symmetry, a leading provider of GRC software solutions has been an SAP partner since 2005 and provides deep expertise in SAP application management and is certified in SAP Hosting, Cloud and SAP HANA® Operations. Together Symmetry and Sage Solutions Consulting are dedicated to offering complete solutions to successfully secure and manage SAP landscapes.

This newly formed partnership enables Sage Solutions Consulting to include the award-winning ControlPanelGRC® software suite into their arsenal of solutions for their customers. ControlPanelGRC® is a powerful yet simple governance, risk and compliance (GRC) platform that automates compliance and audit-relevant tasks-achieving dramatic time and cost savings in the process. It features capabilities that address the major areas of SOX compliance at every level for SAP environments, including those in heavily regulated industries. ControlPanelGRC® is built, implemented and supported by SAP technology and compliance subject matter experts who have years of experience in deploying, managing, and auditing this mission critical environment.

"Our partnership with Sage Solutions Consulting is a valued channel for bringing proven solutions to enterprises struggling with security and compliance complexity within their SAP environments," said Pete Stevenson, Chairman and CEO of Symmetry. "Sage's commitment to customer success aligns perfectly with Symmetry's brand promise, and we look forward to serving a growing market segment together."

"By partnering with Symmetry, Sage Solutions Consulting can offer comprehensive, purpose-built security and compliance solutions to a growing number of enterprise customers," commented Hugh Jetha, Chief Executive Officer, Sage Solutions Consulting. "Symmetry's proven track record with the ControlPanelGRC software suite combined with their experience in managing complex production SAP environments, rounds out a rich set of solutions we can jointly provide to our customers."

Symmetry is a leading applications management and hybrid cloud hosting solution provider with deep expertise in SAP application management. An SAP partner since 2005, Symmetry is certified in SAP Hosting, Cloud and SAP HANA® Operations. As a true extension of your IT team, Symmetry places a laser focus on the customer's experience and offers highly flexible, tailored solutions to meet the unique business needs of enterprise clients. Symmetry supports global enterprises across all industries through a customer centric high-touch approach that delivers deep technical expertise combined with scalable, redundant, high availability cloud infrastructure supported by a 24x7x365 operations support model. With a long history and proven methodology for delivering hybrid solutions comprised of managed private cloud hosting infrastructure with enterprise application management services, Symmetry delivers IT solutions that help reduce the total cost of ownership and maximize the performance and security of our customers' most mission critical systems. Learn more at

Sage Solutions Consulting, an SAP partner, provides certified SAP consulting services to a range of industry leading Fortune 500/1000 and public sector businesses. Over the last decade, Sage Solutions Consulting has been instrumental in over 100 global SAP implementations, migrations, upgrades and assessments. Their seasoned resources are able to successfully and securely integrate customer's business processes into SAP by leveraging their experience as well as the most powerful aspects of the ERP technology. With the advent of HANA and new hardware capabilities, having a credible advisor becomes even more paramount and it's why companies turn to Sage Solutions Consulting for guidance. To learn more about Sage Solutions Consulting, please visit

Media Contacts:





Sage Solutions Consulting

Josh Tuttle



(877) 646.7243



Symmetry

Carter Cromley



(703) 861-7245





More information:

http://www.sagesolutionsinc.com



PressRelease by

Symmetry

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/07/2016 - 11:55

Language: English

News-ID 511346

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Symmetry

Stadt: JACKSONVILLE, FL and MILWAUKEE, WI





Number of hits: 3



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease