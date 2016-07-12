(firmenpresse) - LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 12/07/16 -- Horizonte Minerals Plc, (AIM: HZM)(TSX: HZM)
Horizonte Minerals plc / Index: AIM and TSX / Epic: HZM / Sector: Mining
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.
For further information visit .
About Horizonte Minerals:
Horizonte Minerals plc is an AIM and TSX-listed nickel development company focused in Brazil, which wholly owns the advanced Araguaia nickel laterite project located to the south of the Carajas mineral district of northern Brazil. The Company is developing Araguaia as the next major nickel mine in Brazil, with targeted production by 2019.
Contacts:
Horizonte Minerals plc
Jeremy Martin
+44 (0) 20 7763 7157
Horizonte Minerals plc
David Hall
+44 (0) 20 7763 7157
finnCap Ltd (Corporate Broking)
Joanna Scott
+44 (0) 20 7220 0500
finnCap Ltd (Corporate Finance)
Christopher Raggett
+44 (0) 20 7220 0500
finnCap Ltd (Corporate Finance)
James Thompson
+44 (0) 20 7220 0500
finnCap Ltd (Corporate Finance)
Anthony Adams
+44 (0) 20 7220 0500
Shard Capital Stockbrokers (Joint Broker)
Damon Heath
+44 (0) 20 7186 9952
Shard Capital Stockbrokers (Joint Broker)
Erik Woolgar
+44 (0) 20 7186 9952
St Brides Partners Ltd (PR)
Lottie Brocklehurst
+44 (0) 20 7236 1177
St Brides Partners Ltd (PR)
Elisabeth Cowell
+44 (0) 20 7236 1177
More information:
http://www.horizonteminerals.com
Date: 12/07/2016 - 12:00
Language: English
News-ID 511349
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Horizonte Minerals Plc
Stadt: LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM
Number of hits: 3
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.764
|Registriert Heute:
|22
|Registriert Gestern:
|32
|Mitglied(er) online:
|3
|Gäste Online:
|254
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.