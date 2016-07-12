       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Sarraf Gentile LLP Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against GNC Holdings, Inc.

(firmenpresse) - GREAT NECK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 12/07/16 -- Sarraf Gentile LLP announces a class action lawsuit has been filed against GNC Holdings, Inc. ("GNC" or the "Company") (NYSE: GNC) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws on behalf of purchasers of the Company's common stock.

The action is pending in the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania and is captioned Martin v. GNC Holdings, Inc., et al., No. 2:15-cv-01522. The complaint alleges that defendants issued materially false and misleading statements and/or omitted adverse information about the Company's business and prospects.

No class has been certified in the above action. Until a class is certified, you are not considered represented by an attorney. You may also choose to do nothing and be an absent class member. Sarraf Gentile LLP has not filed a lawsuit against the defendants.

If you are a current Company shareholder and want to discuss your legal rights, at no cost and without obligation, please contact Joseph Gentile at Sarraf Gentile LLP (telephone: 516-699-8890, extension 12; e-mail: ).

Sarraf Gentile LLP has extensive experience litigating shareholder actions across the United States and has recovered millions of dollars on behalf of injured shareholders.

Contact:

Joseph Gentile
SARRAF GENTILE LLP
14 Bond Street, Suite 212
Great Neck, NY 11021
T 516.699.8890
F 516.699.8968



published by: Marketwired
Date: 12/07/2016 - 12:07
Language: English
