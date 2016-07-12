Kaseya PSA Migrator Takes the Pain Out of Transitioning from First Generation, Legacy PSA Products

New solution expedites PSA migration to Kaseya BMS in under a week; MSPs reap benefits of Kaseya's cost effective, second generation PSA platform to reinvest in business growth

(firmenpresse) - LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 12/07/16 -- , the leading provider of complete IT management solutions for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and small to midsized businesses (SMBs), today announced the availability of Kaseya PSA Migrator, a solution that simplifies and expedites the migration from first generation, legacy professional services automation (PSA) solutions to . Kaseya BMS provides MSPs the ability to control all aspects of their business -- sales, marketing, human resources, client project management and IT service delivery -- at a price that is 66 per cent less than current industry solutions.

"There is a common misconception that migrating from one PSA solution to another is a Herculean task," said Fred Voccola, CEO, Kaseya. "Kaseya PSA Migrator blows this myth out of the water by providing all the technology and assistance needed for any user to easily and seamlessly migrate to BMS, and on average in less than a week. By moving away from a first generation, overpriced-and-under-functional PSA product to Kaseya's modern, cost-effective BMS platform, MSPs are realising the boon that comes with being able to free up capital to reinvest in the growth of their own businesses."

First generation PSA offerings are built on ten-to-twenty year old technology with inherent operating limitations that can't keep pace in today's competitive market. As the industry's only second generation PSA solution, Kaseya BMS challenges the notion that PSA solutions have to be bulky and expensive. The platform's cloud-based approach makes deployment fast and easy by providing authorised access from any web-enabled device at any time thereby reducing both the cost and effort associated with complex legacy PSA implementations. The intuitive BMS web interface reduces training costs and improves user productivity, while total cost of ownership is significantly reduced by eliminating add-on feature prices, hardware, systems software, and systems administration costs associated with the support and maintenance of antiquated PSA solutions. As a result, users of Kaseya BMS save between 50 to 75 per cent versus the exorbitant costs of competing PSA solutions.

"Everything we do at Kaseya is predicated on our commitment to doing what's right for our customers," added Voccola. "The reason we priced BMS at a third of the cost of other PSA products is because we want MSPs to be able to focus their dollars and efforts on revenue generating products -- which a PSA is not. Our mission at Kaseya is to lead the charge in helping MSPs succeed, and do so by delivering IT service offerings that every MSP can use to generate a 20 times return on their investment. Kaseya PSA Migrator is the latest addition to our solutions arsenal that will empower MSPs to do just that."

For more information on Kaseya BMS, visit .

Kaseya is the leading provider of complete IT Management solutions for Managed Service Providers and small to midsized businesses. Kaseya allows organisations to efficiently manage and secure IT in order to drive IT service and business success. Offered as both an industry-leading cloud solution and on-premise software, Kaseya solutions empower businesses to command all of IT centrally, manage remote and distributed environments with ease, and automate across IT management functions. Kaseya solutions currently manage over 10 million endpoints worldwide and are in use by customers in a wide variety of industries, including retail, manufacturing, healthcare, education, government, media, technology, finance and more. Kaseya, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is privately held with a presence in over 20 countries. To learn more, please visit .

Comments on this PressRelease