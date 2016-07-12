CAMBRIDGE, UK, 7th December 2016 - UltraSoC today announced that a division of HiSilicon has licensed UltraSoCs semiconductor intellectual property (IP) for system monitoring, analysis and optimization.
HiSilicon is a division of Huawei and a worldwide leading company providing silicon solutions in digital home, communications and wireless terminals.
UltraSoCs IP provides an independent system-level architecture that enables non-intrusive, wire-speed monitoring of the internal behavior of a system-on-chip (SoC). It accelerates and de-risks development by giving engineers an intimate understanding of the complex interactions between on-chip sub-systems, buses and software. The company recently announced comprehensive support for processors based on the RISC-V open source ISA; and announced the industrys first debug system for SoCs using the ARM® AMBA® 5 Coherent Hub Interface (CHI).
