- New Website Launching at www.GoldMining.com -



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Vancouver, British Columbia - December 7, 2016 - GoldMining Inc. (formerly, Brazil Resources Inc.) (the "Company" or "GoldMining") (TSX-V: GOLD; OTCQX: GLDLF - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sxpLYI3hCFI&list=PLBpDlKjdv3yogu_xk3IviJowrrO2_R-bE&index=23) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated December 5, 2016, it has continued (the "Continuation") under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "CBCA") and changed its name to "GoldMining Inc." to better reflect its ongoing strategy of building a leading gold acquisition and development company throughout the Americas.



Effective today, GoldMining's common shares will commence trading under the new symbols "GOLD" on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") and "GLDLF" on the OTCQX International market (the "OTCQX"). GoldMining's existing listed warrants will commence trading today under the new symbols "GOLD.WT" on the TSX-V and "GOLWF" on the OTCQX.



The Company also announces that it will launch a new website at www.GoldMining.com.



In connection with the Continuation, the Company adopted new Articles and By-Laws under the CBCA, copies of which are available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The new By-Laws include, among other things, advance notice provisions. Please refer to the Company's news release dated December 5, 2016 for further information.



No action will be required by existing shareholders or holders of warrants with respect to the name change or the Continuation. Certificates representing common shares and warrants of GoldMining will not be affected by the name change or the Continuation and will not need to be exchanged.



About GoldMining Inc.

GoldMining is a public company with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of projects in Brazil, Colombia, the United States and Canada. The Company is advancing its São Jorge and Cachoeira Gold Projects in Brazil, Titiribi Gold-Copper Project in Colombia, Whistler Gold-Copper Project in Alaska and its Rea Uranium Project in the western Athabasca Basin in Canada.





For additional information, please contact:

GoldMining Inc.

Amir Adnani, Chairman



Patrick Obara, Chief Financial OfficerTelephone: (855) 630-1001



In Europe:

Swiss Resource Capital AG

Jochen Staiger

info(at)resource-capital.ch

www.resource-capital.ch



