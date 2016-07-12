Free Learn WordPress Tutorials For Beginners Step-By-Step Site Launched

A free and comprehensive WordPress tutorial site for beginners has celebrated the launch of its 320th guide for the platform. The site covers every aspect of running a WordPress site, with step by step instructions that are easy to read and implement.

(firmenpresse) - A WordPress tutorials for beginners website showing site owners how to get the most from their WordPress site regardless of experience has celebrated the launch of its 320th tutorial. WPCompendium offers expert guidance and step by step advice on how to improve a business's web presence, and the site owner doesn't need any coding skills or technical expertise to start, grow, or manage their site.



More information can be found at: http://wpcompendium.org.



Free WordPress tutorials for beginners are broken down in an easy to read way on the WPCompendium site, allowing businesses to save thousands of dollars on web development and digital marketing costs. The lean WordPress step by step tutorials cover a wide range of topics, ensuring that site owners across any business niche can use them to their advantage.



The site explains that tutorials cover every aspect of using WordPress, with topics ranging from an overview of the features and benefits WordPress offers as a platform, to planning, installing and configuring a site from scratch. In addition to this, step by step Wordpress guides are available on finding, installing and running plugins, as well as managing the site and customizing all of its options.



Over six years of experience have gone into writing, compiling and presenting the information available on site, which means that no other WordPress tutorial site is as comprehensive with such an easy to follow design as WPCompendium.



The site emphasises that business owners looking to learn how to use the platform and get the most out of their business without buying guides or ebooks can rely on WPCompendium. Because WordPress changes so quickly, books can quickly go out of date, but online articles and guides like those found on WPCompendium will always be up to date.



Each tutorial available on the site is broken down into modules, so site owners can browse for the category they want to get help with and delve into a series of articles on a range of different topics. Full details are available on the WPCompendium site or by visiting: https://youtu.be/bV4CeXnWBDc.





