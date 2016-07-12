Huawei's SEE Becomes International Standard After Approved by ITU

(firmenpresse) - SHENZEN, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/07/16 -- Recently, the Site Energy Efficiency (SEE) proposed by Huawei has been approved by the International Telecom Union (ITU), and has officially become the international standard for the field of telecom energy. After two years of serious debates and repeated demonstration, the standard has finally been established. The standard will provide telecom and tower operators with a sound basis for selecting highly efficiently integrated solutions for their sites, better evaluate the energy efficiency of their existing networks, formulate more effective energy efficiency improvement plans, and carry out energy conservation and emission reduction.

With the continuous development of digitization and the rapid growth of the telecom services, the ICT industry is under more and more pressure to increase revenues and reduce energy consumption. Lowering energy costs is one of the most important measures for operators to sustain or increase profits.

Huawei's SEE proposition divides the telecom network energy consumption into two parts, that is, the energy consumption of telecommunications equipment (ECT) and the sum of different input energy sources (ETS). The division of energy efficiency indicators can help analyze and solve energy efficiency issues through mastering and comparing the indicators of different subnetworks and sites, better suit telecom and tower operators' construction and maintenance management organizations, and facilitate scientific quantified management.

Over the last two years, Huawei has committed itself to pushing forward SEE as an international standard. To promote SEE concepts and fruits, Huawei participated in exhibitions across the industry and jointly held global energy efficiency summits in Australia, the Middle East, and Europe with leading operators and prestigious consulting firms. SEE has gained more popularity and support after numerous discussions on ICT energy efficiency and standards.

ITU is a specialized agency of the United Nations that is responsible for issues concerning information and communications technologies (ICT). Developing ICT technical standards is one of the issues, and ITU is famous for its authoritativeness in this regard. In the fast-growing telecom industry, ITU is the organization that organizes regular meetings for experts of public departments and R&D entities within the industry all over the world to jointly formulate technical standards for complex issues. These standards ensure seamless inter-operations between various communications systems, infrastructure, and multiple network elements, yielding higher efficiency. After the stringent standard-setting process, Huawei's Site Energy Efficiency was officially adopted in the ITU-T standard in October 2016. For details, visit .

Huawei is a leading global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider. Our aim is to enrich life and improve efficiency through a better connected world, acting as a responsible corporate citizen, innovative enabler for the information society, and collaborative contributor to the industry. Driven by customer-centric innovation and open partnerships, Huawei has established an end-to-end ICT solutions portfolio that gives customers competitive advantages in telecom and enterprise networks, devices and cloud computing. Huawei's 170,000 employees worldwide are committed to creating maximum value for telecom operators, enterprises and consumers. Our innovative ICT solutions, products and services are used in more than 170 countries and regions, serving over one-third of the world's population. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

