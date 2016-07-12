Vasona Networks Expands Traffic Management Capabilities to Address Time-Of-Day and Location Demands

SmartTUNING supports more granular cell-by-cell application performance to deliver the best experiences to the most end users

(firmenpresse) - SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/07/16 -- , which provides mobile edge solutions that create better user experiences and network-resource efficiencies, today unveiled SmartTUNING for mobile network operators to set cell-by-cell policies that precisely manage how any application type performs in the network. This feature expands Vasona's capabilities to fine-tune mobile experiences to meet wide-ranging end-user demands that can change based on time and location.

Data demands can be particularly high for a few hours at a time during festivals, sporting events and morning rush hour along commuting corridors. The application demands of users in a financial district and a residential neighborhood can differ significantly based on the time of day. SmartTUNING addresses this dynamic by offering the ability to create policy templates that are automatically enacted within specific cell groups and times to deliver the best end-user experiences, an increasing priority for operators. For instance, an operator may decide that a "busy hour" policy for a transit area should serve the most users while a policy for a business district should focus on delivering the best quality possible.

"We constantly see the negative impact that congestion can have on networks and the quality of experience for end users," said John Reister, vice president of product and marketing for Vasona Networks. "Vasona developed SmartTUNING to give operators precise control over how individual cells respond when demand is highest, with granular customization of traffic management to deliver the desired application experience."

SmartTUNING supports all popular application categories, as well as encrypted and adaptive bitrate video streams. It can be used to customize policies that minimize latency for time-sensitive traffic and balance performance across sessions for optimized customer experiences. These network tuning efforts are supported by Vasona's SmartVISION® analysis suite, which provides critical insight into historical operating conditions and application performance trends for any area of an operator's network. SmartTUNING is available as an add-on feature for the Vasona SmartAIR® mobile traffic management platform and the virtualized SmartAIR Edge Services Platform (ESP) architecture.

Vasona Networks' solutions are deployed at the aggregation point near the edge of the mobile network, where they are uniquely positioned to monitor and act on traffic congestion for improved mobile experiences and network management. The company's alignment with expanding mobile edge computing (MEC) standardization initiatives and use cases helps operators make the most of current networks while supporting a seamless journey to 5G.

Vasona Networks will discuss SmartTUNING at 's in Palo Alto December 8.

Founded in 2010, Vasona Networks, Inc. collaborates with mobile network operators globally to overcome network challenges and deliver a better subscriber experience. The company's pioneering SmartAIR® edge application controller and SmartVISION® analysis suite enable operators to overcome congestion on 3G and 4G networks, build a bridge to 5G networks and understand network activities for improved management and planning. Vasona's standards-based software platforms at the mobile edge deliver intelligent solutions to increase quality of user experiences, enable new low latency services and help focus investments to create a more flexible, intelligent and responsive mobile network. It has deployments in major networks around the world and has received investments from Bessemer Venture Partners, New Venture Partners and NexStar Partners. Vasona Networks is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. with offices worldwide. For more information, visit and follow on Twitter.

