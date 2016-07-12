MindManager Enterprise Powers Business: Maximize Knowledge, Collaborate, and Drive Innovation

With new project scheduling, enhanced SharePoint support, and easier deployment, MindManager Enterprise enables companies to turn ideas into strategy, action & success.

Corel's team introduces the new . With mind mapping, diagram creation, visual planning tools, patented data integration and flexible sharing options, MindManager Enterprise helps businesses improve communication and collaborate across all their key business initiatives.

"We're offering companies a smarter way to exchange information, manage projects and drive success by harnessing the power of ideas and data. While mind mapping may be at our core, MindManager Enterprise goes far beyond to help our customers achieve excellence in mission critical areas including project management, IT and R&D, engineering and more," said Gerard Metrailler, VP of Products at Corel.

Many of the world's leading companies trust Mindjet MindManager because it delivers a complete solution that works with the platforms, applications and services they rely on. Enterprise ready, MindManager easily integrates into any corporate environment with simple network deployment, SharePoint integration, support for industry-standard authentication protocols, and a depth of functionality unmatched by other applications. MindManager promotes free-form thinking and enables individuals and teams to quickly organize complex ideas and information into strategies and plans.

Built on the power of the new MindManager 2017, MindManager Enterprise also offers customers new features designed specifically for corporate environments:

Pricing and Availability

The new includes MindManager 2017 for Windows, MindManager 10 for Mac, MindManager Reader for Windows/Mac, and MindManager software for SharePoint servers. MindManager Enterprise customers are eligible for special software licensing and service programs.

Ideal for global deployments, MindManager Enterprise is available in English, German and French. For more information, please visit .

About Mindjet MindManager

MindManager helps business professionals achieve more by efficiently organizing and clearly communicating complex ideas and information. With over 4,500 corporate customers and 2.5 million paid users, including 83% of the Fortune 100 companies, MindManager mind mapping and information visualization software enables brainstorming and creative problem solving, improves communication, and gives users the ability to plan and complete complex projects more efficiently and effectively. acquired Mindjet MindManager in August 2016. For more information, please visit .

©2016 Corel Corporation. All rights reserved. Corel, the Corel logo, the Corel Balloon logo, MindManager and Mindjet, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation and/or its subsidiaries in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners. Patents:

More information:

http://www.mindjet.com



