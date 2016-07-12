EZJR, Inc. Announces Plan for Name Change and Reverse Stock Split

Part of Plan to Apply for NYSE MKT Exchange Listing

(firmenpresse) - LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 12/07/16 -- EZJR, Inc. (OTCQB: EZJR), today announced that the Board of Directors and a majority of stockholders have voted to change the name of the company to Her Imports and to file for a one-for-two reverse stock split. The Company has filed a Schedule 14C with the Securities and Exchange Commission to inform the stockholders of EZJR of these actions.

Barry Hall, EZJR's CEO stated, "As we disclosed in our filing, the primary purpose for the reverse stock split is that we believe it will improve the trading price level of our common stock. Additionally, we also disclosed in the filing that we are currently in negotiations to purchase a company that will allow us to exceed the threshold of over 400 stockholders. Together, an increase in our stock price and an increased number of stockholders will enable us to apply for a listing on the NYSE MKT stock exchange. We believe moving to the exchange will benefit both our stockholders, by increasing liquidity in our stock, and the Company, by raising our visibility with the investing public."

Commenting on the name change Hall stated, "Changing our name to Her Imports will both eliminate confusion and help strengthen the Her Imports brand. The name change also benefits us by better representing the Company's business focus of marketing and selling human hair extensions and other related hair and beauty products under the brand name Her Imports and on our Website . Hall added, "This will be extremely important as we execute on an aggressive expansion program during the next few years."

EZJR's primary business is to improve the sales performance of brands, products and services by way of our proprietary eCommerce platform and strategic leverage of social media buys. Our unique methodology minimizes the cost of generating leads and then maximizes the conversion of those leads into customers. After the initial sale, EZJR utilizes a process for increasing the lifetime value of those customers through quality content, support, and additional offerings. In November of this year the Company announced that it had acquired the U.S. rights to the trademark Her Imports along with customers lists and digital assets related to the brand.

Statements in this document contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27 A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on many assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of EZJR, Inc. to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. EZJR, Inc. assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by applicable securities laws. For more information, please refer to EZJR, Inc.'s financial statements as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

