Downtown Toronto Hotel is the Ideal Location for Extended Stays

Delta Hotels Toronto Offers the Comforts of Home amidst the Excitement of the City

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 12/07/16 -- The perfect blend of luxury and comfort meet at Delta Hotels Toronto to create a relaxing experience for both business and leisure travelers. Featuring well-appointed suites with full kitchens and in-room dining areas, the modern allow visitors to maintain a daily routine throughout their time in Toronto.

Conveniently located in the heart of the city's Entertainment District, Delta Hotels Toronto offers easy access to some of the area's most renowned destinations. Spend the day exploring Ripley's Aquarium of Canada, The Hockey Hall of Fame, St. Lawrence Market or the Ontario Science Center -- all located just a few short minutes from the hotel.

Business travelers in town for a meeting or conference can take advantage of the hotel's twelve meeting venues, combining for more than 17,000 square feet of versatile event space. With perks including high-speed Wi-Fi, dynamic technology and innovative design, your event is sure to be a successful one.

After a busy day of meetings, retreat to your guest room, which boasts an ergonomic workspace, complimentary Wi-Fi and more. Head to the renowned Char No. 5 Whiskey Bar for a relaxing drink or enjoy a meal from SOCO Kitchen + Bar. Or spend an exciting evening watching a hockey game at the Air Canada Centre, just steps away from our hotel.

Whether traveling for business, relocating to the area or in need of short-term accommodation, Delta Hotels Toronto's have the ample space and resources you need for an enjoyable and productive visit.

Warm luxury welcomes guests at the Delta Hotels Toronto. Located near the picturesque harbourfront in Toronto's downtown, the city's most popular attractions are easily within reach. The hotel is located in the heart of the city's Entertainment District, and directly connected to Toronto Convention Centre, Union Station, and the underground PATH. The hotel's luxury suites are perfect for unwinding during an extended stay. Enjoy premium amenities like complimentary Wi-Fi, ergonomic workspaces, plush bedding, full kitchens and in-room dining, allowing for all the familiar comforts of home while surrounded by Toronto's bustling urban landscape. Delta Toronto invites you to join us at our premier hotel where luxury meets comfort.

Image Available:

:



Delta Hotels Toronto

75 Lower Simcoe Street

Toronto, Ontario M5J 3A6

1-416-849-1200





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3087806



PressRelease by

Delta Hotels Toronto

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/07/2016 - 14:30

Language: English

News-ID 511459

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Delta Hotels Toronto

Stadt: TORONTO, ON





Number of hits: 40



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease