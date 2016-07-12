Harvard Pilgrim Uses Decision Point to Enhance Quality & Outcomes

(firmenpresse) - BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/07/16 -- Decision Point Healthcare Solutions (Decision Point), an innovator in providing "big data" intelligence to the health care industry, announced today that Harvard Pilgrim HealthCare (Harvard Pilgrim) is working with Decision Point on a pilot to provide healthcare engagement insights into its Medicare members in order to enhance the member experience and quality of care provided to Harvard Pilgrim's Medicare membership.

Harvard Pilgrim will explore how Decision Point is able to support its mission to improve the health of its members and communities by helping Harvard Pilgrim better understand and predict member engagement behavior, and identify potential barriers to health care behavior change. Following the pilot, Harvard Pilgrim may use Decision Point intelligence to personalize member outreach and communications in order to improve each member's quality of care and experience with Harvard Pilgrim.

Decision Point's solutions address one of the most pressing issues facing managed care plans today: how to truly engage members to improve outcomes and enhance member quality of life. Decision Point provides a unique and effective approach that leverages predictive analytics to enable health plans to better understand their members and providers, and deliver insights into the specific attributes that drive behavior.

Mr. Saeed Aminzadeh, Chief Executive Officer of Decision Point said, "We are pleased to be able to support Harvard Pilgrim on their innovative, member-centric quality enhancement initiatives."

Alyssa Scott, Vice President, Healthcare Informatics at Harvard Pilgrim said, "Providing targeted, personalized communications to improve member experience is the key to sustaining our high quality standards. Decision Point enables us to leverage our information assets to help us improve our members' experiences with Harvard Pilgrim, and enhance the quality of care provided to our membership."

About Decision Point

Decision Point Healthcare Solutions was founded on the principle that health plan clinical, financial and operational performance can be greatly improved by making informed predictions on strategic decisions. Decision Point has developed a ground-breaking solution for healthcare organizations that deploys "Big Data Analytics" and "Micro-segmentation" techniques to improve health plan quality, satisfaction and retention. Decision Point aims to change the fundamentals of healthcare decision-making by using these proven techniques to help health plans achieve their clinical and financial goals. For more information about Decision Point, please visit .

Contact:



Karen Pierce





More information:

http://decisionpointhealth.com



PressRelease by

Decision Point Healthcare Solutions

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/07/2016 - 14:30

Language: English

News-ID 511460

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Decision Point Healthcare Solutions

Stadt: BOSTON, MA





Number of hits: 43



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease