Instillo partners with leon nanodrugs for GMP production of a MicroJet reactor based formulation of a generic oncology supportive product

(PresseBox) - 12.2016 - Instillo GmbH and leon-nanodrugs GmbH are pleased to announce the cooperation for the production of a generic oncology product using leon-nanodrugs? proprietary nanotechnology platform ?MicroJet Reactor (MJR®). The product will be manufactured at URSAPHARM Arzneimittel GmbH in Saarbrücken, Germany.

It is estimated that over 60% of pharmaceutical API?s are poorly soluble in water. leon?s MJR technology offers reformulation options that not only address this issue, but can also lead to a superior profile for the API by increasing bioavailability, reducing inter patient variability, improving onset of action, etc. The one-step, bottom up, continuous precipitation process approach of the MJR® technology is highly cost effective and easily scalable.

leon-nanodrugs focuses on developing innovative drug formulations enabled by it?s proprietary nanotechnology platform ? MicroJet Reactor (MJR®). leon works with it?s Pharma customers through contract development agreements, as well as co-development partnerships. Leon has also initiated work on its own internal development projects, concentrating on nanotechnology-based reformulations that offer enhanced clinical and safety benefits.

Dr. Theron E. Odlaug, CEO of leon-nanodrugs GmbH and the US subsidiary explains: ?The vision of leon- nanodrugs is to be recognized as a global leader in nanotechnology formulated pharmaceuticals through contract services and co-development partnerships. Through the unique attributes of our MicroJet Reactor Technology, our goal is to generate added value to both established molecules and novel NCEs.?

Dr. Bernd Baumstümmler, CEO of Instillo and MJR PharmJet states: ?Instillo Group bring experts from different areas together for the ultimate support for our customers in a range of pharmaceutical services from development through registration to commercialization by the companies MJR PharmJet GmbH and Quasaar GmbH. Quasaar takes over the GMP relevant aspects of drug and formulation development and brings the products forward in the path of commercialisation?



Member of Instillo group:

Instillo group, consolidates an independent group of companies which operates over 20 countries world wide. It has established a strong network and built up a competitive team offering their expert knowledge for a number of national and international companies in a trustworthy working environment. It is a fast growing group with a wide range of pharmaceutical services from development through registration to commercialization. Furthermore Instillo group companies extend their competence for the customers from food, cosmetics and technical particles. Instillo group member MJR PharmJet GmbH won 2014 CPhI Pharma Award for Best Innovation in Formulation.

www.instillo.de

About Leon:

Leon-nanodrugs GmbH (Munich) is a nanotechnology-based drug development company focused on reformulations to develop novel oral and parenteral formulations and innovative drug combinations, which have not been possible in the past due to low bioavailability caused by low solubility of APIs. Build on its ?network of expertise?, leon-nanodrugs can provide a 360 degree service range ? from concept to product approval. By using MJR®-technology leon took the technical leadership in the re-formulation market and is creating patient benefits and economical values to existing drugs.

www.leon-nanodrugs.com





