SANTA MONICA, Calif. - Dec. 7, 2016 - Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD), a global leader in cloud-based human capital management software, today announced that Western Union, a worldwide leader in payment services, is using Cornerstones software to enable employee self-development and engagement, as well as to focus on data-driven talent initiatives.

Western Unions rich history in American business dates back to 1851, when it was founded as a telegraph company with a focus on connecting people. From enabling fast coast-to-coast communication via the transcontinental telegraph line and being the first stock traded on the New York Stock Exchange, to introducing the first consumer charge card and inventing the money transfer, Western Union truly embodies American innovation and ingenuity.



Completing an average of 31 transactions every second, Western Union has continued to grow and evolve. However, prior to Cornerstone, its learning and development strategy and talent management processes werent evolving at the same pace. The company wasnt measuring results from its learning and development programs, there was no direct link between talent initiatives and business objectives, and the training experience was not consistent across departments and geographic regions. In 2012, Western Union signed on with Cornerstone to utilise its unified talent management platform, including Cornerstones solutions for learning and development, workplace collaboration, performance management and succession planning. This has allowed Western Union to:



 Create a consistent employee experience across 59 countries. Prior to Cornerstone, Western Union relied on two different learning management systems, which wasnt optimal. Today, all 10,000 employees can access the same content from anywhere in the world, at any time. By utilising one unified platform, Western Union has not only reduced costs, but it has also improved the learner experience and can now effectively measure the success of its programs, identify and address skills gaps, and instantly assess the capabilities of its workforce.



 Increase engagement and career mobility with a dynamic and blended approach to learning and development. With Cornerstone, Western Union has created a self-directed learning system with modern, relevant training that includes gamification, as well as video, social, online and micro-learning content, to meet the needs of todays employees. Cornerstones suite of products has enabled Western Union employees to drive their own professional development and has encouraged career mobility throughout the organisation.

 Make data-driven talent decisions that link back to business objectives. Previously, Western Unions dual learning systems made it difficult to evaluate and report on the effectiveness of its talent initiatives. With accurate and real-time reporting, Western Union can now easily make important course corrections, invest more in programs that drive business results and strategically plan for the future.



The entire landscape of workplace learning and employee engagement is always shifting, so it was important to us to find a software partner that was equally as innovative, technologically forward and committed to supporting our evolving talent initiatives. Were lucky to have found that partner in Cornerstone, a company that is continuously evolving based on where the future of work is headed and on the needs of its clients and todays workforce, said Joshua Craver, vice president of talent management for Western Union.



Western Union is not only a company with deep roots in American history, but also is a company with many remarkable achievements that have made history. At the core of this success is its people, said Kirsten Helvey, chief operating officer for Cornerstone OnDemand. Were incredibly proud to support Western Unions talent management efforts in offering its people the most innovative learning and professional development opportunities and helping employees realise their potential.



Comments on this PressRelease