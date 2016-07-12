Monument Announces Changes to Long-Term Incentive Plans

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/07/16 -- Monument Mining Limited (TSX VENTURE: MMY) (FRANKFURT: D7Q1) ("Monument" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has adopted a Restricted Share Unit Plan (the "RSU Plan") and amended its existing "fixed" stock option plan (the "Amended Stock Option Plan").

The changes have been made in order to provide long-term incentives that better align the interests of the directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company with the interests of the Company's shareholders. The RSU Plan and Amended Stock Option Plan replace the Company's previous 2015 stock option plan (the "Old Plan"). Under the Old Plan, 48,632,705 shares were reserved for issuance pursuant to incentive stock options. Under the RSU Plan and Amended Stock Option Plan, the total number of shares reserved for issuance will remain 48,632,705, of which 32,421,800 will be reserved under the RSU Plan, and 16,210,905 will be reserved under the Amended Stock Option Plan. The adoption of the RSU Plan and Amended Stock Option Plan remain subject to shareholder and regulatory approval.

The detailed terms of the plans are included in the Company's Management Information Circular dated November 10, 2016 in respect of the Company's upcoming Annual General Meeting (the "AGM").

The AGM materials can be found on Monument's website at .

The AGM

The AGM is being held on December 15, 2016. Shareholders have until December 13, 2016 at 9AM Pacific Time to cast their votes. However, you are encouraged to vote well in advance of the deadline to ensure that your vote is received in a timely manner.

The Board of Directors recommends a vote in favour of all resolutions.

Vote today.

Your vote is important no matter how many or little shares you may have.

Shareholder Questions

If there are any questions or if you require assistance with voting your shares, please contact Monument's proxy agent, Laurel Hill Advisory Group toll free at 1-877-452-7184 (collect outside North America: 416-304-0211), or by email at .

About Monument

Monument Mining Limited (TSX VENTURE: MMY) (FRANKFURT: D7Q1) is an established Canadian gold producer that owns and operates the Selinsing Gold Mine in Malaysia. Its experienced management team is committed to growth and is advancing several exploration and development projects including the Mengapur Polymetallic Project, in Pahang State of Malaysia, and the Murchison Gold Projects comprising Burnakura, Gabanintha and Tuckanarra in the Murchison area of Western Australia. The Company employs approximately 240 people in both regions and is committed to the highest standards of environmental management, social responsibility, and health and safety for its employees and neighboring communities. The Company has also been seeking potential opportunities for larger resources in other countries.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION visit the company web site at

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release includes statements containing forward-looking information about Monument, its business and future plans ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that involve expectations, plans, objectives or future events that are not historical facts and include the Company's plans with respect to its mineral projects and the timing and results of proposed programs and events referred to in this news release. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

The forward-looking statements in this news release are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and certain other factors include, without limitation: risks related to general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; uncertainties regarding the results of current exploration activities; uncertainties in the progress and timing of development activities; foreign operations risks; other risks inherent in the mining industry and other risks described in the management discussion and analysis of the Company and the technical reports on the Company's projects, all of which are available under the profile of the Company on SEDAR at . Material factors and assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements in this news release include: expectations regarding the estimated cash cost per ounce of gold production and the estimated cash flows which may be generated from the operations, general economic factors and other factors that may be beyond the control of Monument; assumptions and expectations regarding the results of exploration on the Company's projects; assumptions regarding the future price of gold of other minerals; the timing and amount of estimated future production; the expected timing and results of development and exploration activities; costs of future activities; capital and operating expenditures; success of exploration activities; mining or processing issues; exchange rates; and all of the factors and assumptions described in the management discussion and analysis of the Company and the technical reports on the Company's projects, all of which are available under the profile of the Company on SEDAR at . Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

