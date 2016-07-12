HAUD Deploys A2P Firewall in Cambodia

(firmenpresse) - Following their recent success in deploying an A2P monetisation solution for Vinaphone, HAUD has increased its South-East Asia presence with an additional solution for an operator in neighbouring Cambodia which went live in October. This is testament to the effectiveness of HAUDs filtering and monetisation solution and to their technical expertise in a highly competitive market.



HAUD currently protects networks globally representing 284 million subscribers and it is filtering in the region of 98 million messages every day, securing millions of dollars per annum in new revenues for its MNO partners. This latest deployment brings a further 8 million subscribers under HAUDs protection where they are shielded from unsolicited content.



Steven Sammut, HAUD's COO said "Our latest endeavour in Cambodia is meeting our usual high standards in protecting subscribers and delivering significant additional revenues to the operator which started within hours of going live. What pleases me the most, is that we continue to deliver the high returns that our MNO partners across the world have come to expect from a HAUD solution.



Operations in Asia continue to expand which means 2017 will see further growth in the market. For more information about HAUD visit haud.com.





About HAUD:

HAUD provides mobile network operators with a complete service to detect fraud, filter spam and protect revenues. HAUD puts operators in control of their networks with flexible solutions, unrivalled expertise and round-the- clock customer support. The proprietary technology safeguards revenue from unsolicited and unresolved telecommunications traffic, enhancing network security and enriches customer experience.



HAUDs portfolio of modular services and solutions can be deployed in custom configurations, providing operators with flexible and robust protection to meet precise requirements.



Headquartered in Malta and with offices positioned globally, HAUD offers traffic audits, system trials and various pricing models. Visit www.haud.com for further information.



