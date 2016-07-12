Small businesses around the world feel ignored by political decision making

Red tape and lack of access to funding main barriers to growth ambitions

(firmenpresse) - ATLANTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/07/16 -- Small businesses feel ignored by their countries' political decision making, according to new research by Sage, the market leader for integrated accounting, payroll and payment systems. In a year of political instability and changes across the globe, the research revealed that 63% of small businesses globally said they were unaware of government efforts to fight in their corner or felt under-represented by politicians.

The news comes as Sage today announced the launch of a 'Forum for Business Builders' in the New Year, providing entrepreneurs and business builders all over the world with a platform to get their views heard, along with insight on business barriers, and policy support for entrepreneurs as they navigate uncertainty and turmoil.

Sage's research also found that businesses in the U.S. are concerned about living costs with 46% saying this has the biggest impact on their business. However, they are positive about the future of the US economy, with the majority saying it is more stable (37%) or the same (23%) as six months ago.

In comparison to businesses in the rest of the world:

Business confidence is comparatively high in the US. 62% feel confident about their businesses' prospects over the next six months, compared to a global average of 52%.

Interest rates have the most negative economic impact on US small businesses (35%)

The US election provokes a mixed reaction from US small businesses. 38% say it will have a negative impact on their business; this is balanced by over half (51%) of small businesses saying it will have a positive impact on their business.

In line with the global outlook, 43% of US small businesses believe that the Government can best help them through business support e.g. export opportunities, grants.

"Business builders are the heroes of the economy -- working night and day to create two thirds of all new jobs in most developed economies. But so often, when the world's policy makers discuss the economic picture, these entrepreneurs are excluded from the discussion. They toil away long after the rest of us have gone home, making personal sacrifices to grow their businesses, to support their families and their communities -- especially during the busy holiday season.

"Sage is launching the Forum for Business Builders, and is holding events like today's to make sure the issues facing the world's small businesses are recognised, debated and resolved."

Sage's new Forum, which will go live in the New Year, was launched at a panel event today in Dublin with Ireland's An Taioseach, Enda Kenny. During the event, customers and partners heard from business associations, experts, academics and ministers to discuss how Ireland's entrepreneurs and business builders can be supported to help unlock their economic potential.

To celebrate the businesses who work to ensure the rest of us enjoy the holiday season, Sage has also today launched a prize draw offering people the chance to nominate small businesses in their community who work through the holiday season. Running in the UK and the US, the winning businesses will win £ 5,000 and $5,000 respectively to spend however they choose. Nominations can be submitted via sage.com for the US and sage.co.uk for the UK, and Sage's Christmas advert demonstrating how small businesses are #thereforus can also be viewed.

