REMINDER/BRP to Present its Third-Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2017

(firmenpresse) - VALCOURT, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/07/16 -- BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) will hold its third-quarter results conference call for fiscal year 2017 on Friday, December 9, 2016 at 9 a.m. (EST). Jose Boisjoli, president and chief executive officer, and Sebastien Martel, chief financial officer, will discuss the results and address questions from analysts on a conference call.

Media and interested participants may access this call on a listen-only mode. The press release on the third-quarter results for fiscal year 2017 will be distributed on a Canadian newswire on Friday, December 9 at approximately 6 a.m. (EST). The details of the conference call are as follows:

This webcast will be live on the Internet . A slideshow presentation intended for real-time viewing with the conference call will also be available. Both webcast and presentation will be in English only.

Investors and analysts can listen in on the call by dialling one of the following conference call numbers:

Replay: An archived audio webcast will be available two hours after the event for 30 days following the original broadcast.

About BRP

BRP (TSX: DOO) is a global leader in the design, development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of powersports vehicles and propulsion systems. Its portfolio includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am all-terrain and side-by-side vehicles, Can-Am Spyder roadsters, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. BRP supports its line of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and clothing business. With annual sales of over CA$3.8 billion from over 100 countries, the Company employs approximately 7,900 people worldwide.

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Evinrude, Rotax, Can-Am, Spyder and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For media enquiries:

Valerie Bridger

Sr Advisor, Corporate Communications

Tel.: 450.532.5107





For investor relations:

Philippe Deschenes

Financial Analyst

Tel.: 450.532.6462





More information:

http://www.brp.com



