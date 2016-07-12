Brookline Public Relations celebrates unprecedented year with continued campaign wins, new hires and award wins

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/07/16 -- Brookline Public Relations (Brookline) continues to dominate the Alberta market, securing new clients, both on a local and national scale. The recent success continues to solidify Brookline's position as one of Canada's leading boutique PR agencies.

New client partnerships include campaigns with TELUS Spark, Calgary's reimagined science centre; Advertiise, an innovative advertising start-up; Calgary Co-op, a leading Calgary grocer and the launch of the new Calgary Airport Marriott In-Terminal Hotel. With a mix of both regional and national clients, Brookline continues to demonstrate the breadth of knowledge the agency brings to client campaigns.

"Calgary Co-op is so pleased to be working with the Brookline team," comments Danielle Bussieres, VP Marketing & Member Relations, Calgary Co-op. "When our team decided that we were ready to work with an agency, we wanted to choose a local agency that was dynamic and relevant. We put Shauna and her team at the top of our list of agencies to consider as we had heard great reviews of the Brookline team. Our teams are off to a wonderful start and we are excited to be working with Brookline into the future."

To accommodate Brookline's increasing national footprint in the PR landscape, the agency has made several recent hires. Jerrica Goodwin and Angela Cabucos have joined the team as Account Executives, Shama Walji as Administrative Coordinator and Elyse Nabata as Assistant Account Specialist. Both Goodwin and Cabucos have national agency backgrounds and bring a multitude of public relations experience to the agency. Walji applies years of administrative skills in her new role and Nabata brings a background in in provincial public affairs to the team.

"Brookline has shown an incredible amount of growth and success over the course of 2016," said Shauna MacDonald, Brookline Principal and Founder. "We continue to work hard for our clients and bring forward fresh, creative ideas that attract new companies and top public relations talent."

Additionally, Brookline was awarded four Stevie Awards for Women in Business, including Gold for Female Entrepreneur of the Year in Canada, Bronze for Female Entrepreneur of the Year in Business Services, Bronze for Woman of the Year in Advertising, Marketing and Public Relations and Bronze for Women-Run Workplace of the Year. The team at Brookline is thrilled to share this news and wants to congratulate all other nominees and award recipients.

About Brookline Public Relations, Inc.

Brookline Public Relations, Inc. is a strategic public relations and marketing communications firm dedicated to helping organizations build awareness, profile and credibility worldwide. Our core purpose is to support our clients' goals with fresh and creative communications strategies by implementing a solid and professional approach while enthusiastically challenging the status quo. We want our clients to be recognized as industry leaders. Our services include: Media Relations, Corporate Communications, Crisis Communications and Issues Management, Integrated & Digital Marketing, Event Management and Social Media. For more information, please visit .

Contacts:



Shauna MacDonald

Principal & Founder

Brookline Public Relations, Inc.

403-538-5645; 403-585-4570

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/07/2016 - 15:00

Language: English

News-ID 511472

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Brookline Public Relations, Inc.

Stadt: CALGARY, ALBERTA





Number of hits: 10



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease