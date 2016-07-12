Semafone wins new US contracts totalling $7.5 million

New deals for UK payment technology provider include multi-million dollar contract with Fortune 500 insurer

(firmenpresse) - Guildford, UK  December 7 2016  Semafone, which provides secure payment software for call centres, has reported three new client wins in North America worth $7.5 million, only six months after opening its headquarters in Boston.



The companys substantial investment in its North American operations has contributed significantly to Semafones 30 per cent growth in its customer base worldwide.



The new US customer deals include:



 A Fortune 500 insurance company, which will use Semafones solution to shield payment card information from agents and recordings, maintain regulatory compliance and minimise the risk of data breaches.

 One of the most recognisable retail brands in the US. This company will work with Semafone to simplify PCI DSS compliance and help its call centres provide a better customer experience.

 A large US telecommunications service provider, which Semafone will help to reduce the scope of PCI compliance in two of its call centres.



This past year has been one of remarkable growth for the business, said Tim Critchley, Semafone CEO. Opening our North American headquarters and hiring high-calibre people has given us the foundation to extend our reach to some of the largest and most respected US companies within the insurance, communications and retail spaces.



We look forward to continued success in 2017 as we help companies secure their call centres, fight fraud, maintain a positive brand reputation and keep customers most sensitive data safe.



In addition to significant customer deals across the globe, Semafone has also formed strategic partnerships with other leading call centre solution providers, including BT Wholesale and Secure Co, to support a growing roster of worldwide clients.



In another testament to Semafones successful year in North America, the company won three 2016 CNP Awards, recognising its market-leading patented payment method for call centres.





Semafone recently expanded its global accreditations by gaining Level 1 Service Provider Status against v3.2 of the PCI DSS in North America. Already a Level 1 Service Provider in Europe, a Visa (Europe) Merchant Agent and a global ISO 27001 company, Semafone attained this accreditation to mirror and extend current and new services into North America. This includes Semafones in-house development and existing Payment Application Data Security Standard (PA DSS) products. As a result, customers can rapidly access unique enhancements and updates to Semafones products, created with the PCI standards in mind.



For more information about Semafone, please visit: www.semafone.com





More information:

http://www.realwire.com/releases/Semafone-wins-new-US-contracts-totalling-75-million



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

About Semafone

Semafone believes in the phrase, You cant hack what you dont hold. The companys patented payment method enables call centres to secure sensitive payment card data to comply with PCI DSS, while providing positive experiences for customers and agents alike. By shielding callers payment card information and other PII from agents, and keeping sensitive data out of the call centres infrastructure, Semafones solution helps to minimize the risks associated with potentially brand-damaging data breaches and fraud.



Semafone has achieved the four leading security and payment accreditations: ISO 27001:2013, PA DSS certification for its payment solution, PCI DSS Level 1 Service Provider and is a Visa Level 1 Merchant Agent.



The company was founded in 2009 and serves a wide range of industry sectors including financial services, media, retail, utilities, travel and tourism and the public sector. Customers include Sky, TalkTalk, AXA and Virgin Holidays. North American customers include Rogers Communications, Consolidated Communications, Aviva Canada, Aimia, Amica and TVG. BT offers a hosted version of Semafones technology - BT Cloud Contact PCI. Major investors include Octopus Investments and BGF (Business Growth Fund).

PressRelease by

RealWire

PressContact / Agency:

For more information please contact:

Xanthe Vaughan Williams / Lisa Coutts

Fourth Day PR

Xanthe(at)fourthday.co.uk / lisa.coutts(at)fourthday.co.uk

020 7403 4411

Date: 12/07/2016 - 16:16

Language: English

News-ID 511474

Character count: 2887

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: RealWire

Ansprechpartner: Samantha Sharp

Stadt: Lincoln

Telefon: +44 (0)1522 883 60



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 9



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease