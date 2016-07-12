Ingram Micro Commerce Sees Significant Growth in Fulfillment Volume during kickoff to Holiday Season

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/07/16 -- Ingram Micro Commerce & , a strategic business unit of Ingram Micro Inc., experienced increased early volume for Holiday 2016. In North America and the U.S. in particular, the days following Thanksgiving are when retailers and ecommerce sites offer steep promotions on products and shipping in order to incentivize customers to shop earlier. The five day period includes Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Cyber Monday.

For customers using Ingram Micro Commerce & Fulfillment's Shipwire technology, there was an impressive increase of more than 100% in order volume across the five day period. The most significant increases were on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, up 66% and 130%, respectively. According to Adobe Digital Insights, online spend in the U.S. over the same five day time frame had average increases of just over 20% for Black Friday and 10% for Cyber Monday.

Across the full North American Ingram Micro Commerce & Fulfillment network, the five day period saw an overall 24% average volume increase. By category, Home Products showed the strongest order growth at 130%, followed by Toys and Games, Consumer Electronics and Consumer Goods.

"We understand that the Holiday season continues to be a make or break period for many brands and retailers and we are committed to ensuring our customers can handle any increase in volume, however exponential," said Mike Abrams, Executive Director of Commerce & Fulfillment Operations at Ingram Micro. "Key to our success is our year-round planning for the peak season."

"We are continuing to see promotions pushed to earlier in the five day period and some customers have created a month-long promotional period spanning all of November," Abrams continued. "For this peak season in particular, we added significant capacity across our U.S. network, including major geographic regions. Additionally, we continue to make strategic investments, in our technology platform analytics, to give customers best-in-class performance and real-time visibility into their inventory and orders."

Ingram Micro Commerce & Fulfillment offers an unrivaled global infrastructure to propel the global growth of brands and retailers. Powered by its award-winning Shipwire Platform and the scale of Ingram Micro's 154 distribution centers in 45 countries, the company provides B2B and B2C and commerce solutions. The largest brands and retailers in the world trust Ingram Micro Commerce & Fulfillment to deliver exceptional buyer experiences for every order, every day, everywhere. With access to the unique growth opportunities of the world's largest tech distributor and a network of more than 200,000 resellers, Ingram Micro Commerce & Fulfillment offers enterprise solutions for the future of global commerce. Find out more at .

Ingram Micro helps businesses Realize the Promise of Technology. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships all set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. Find more at.

