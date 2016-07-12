CaroTrans Initiates First, Direct LCL Service from Poland to U.S.

NVO continues expansion of its direct LCL service network between the U.S. and Europe

(firmenpresse) - CLARK, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 12/07/16 -- , a leading global NVOCC (non-vessel operating common carrier) and ocean freight consolidator, today announces its first direct, weekly LCL service between Poland and New York. The transit time from Gdynia to New York is 22 days, and the first sailing is December 12th.

CaroTrans is partnering with Euroconsol in Poland to offer this direct connection for imports into the U.S. Euroconsol is a leading, neutral global NVO providing comprehensive local market coverage from 6 container freight stations (CFS) throughout Poland. The CFS are located in Warsaw, Krakow, Katowice, Poznan, Gdynia and Wroclaw. Both NVOs offer complete information technology solutions including freight tracking and online booking for effective shipment management.

"Expansion of our direct LCL European service network will continue. Our aim is to provide our customers with the most efficient, timely and secure LCL services in the market. Flexible and reliable ocean transportation services are critical to the integrity of today's global supply chains," said Greg Howard, CEO of CaroTrans.

"Our market is happily expecting this new direct service from Gdynia to USA as an alternative to Hamburg. We found CaroTrans, with its reputation in the USA, an excellent partner for us to develop this direct LCL service out of Poland. Weekly sailings to New York are just the first step in our relationship. Future plans involve similar service offerings to Chicago and Atlanta," said Maciej Mazurkiewicz, president and managing director of Euroconsol.

CaroTrans continues to build out its direct European service portfolio which consists of 42 import services to 8 U.S. gateways, and 45 U.S. export services to 12 countries throughout Europe.

Poland has had strong economic growth compared to other countries in the European Union (EU) and is the 8th largest economy in the EU. It has a resilient private sector and a well-educated and skilled workforce. Top exports from Poland to the U.S. include: television receivers/video monitors, petroleum oils, autos, cargo and other vessels and digital process units. In 2014, the value of U.S. imports from Poland totaled $5.2 billion (source: - Observatory of Economic Complexity).

Established in 1979, CaroTrans International is one of the world's leading NVOCCs providing global LCL (less-than container load) and FCL (full container load) services. CaroTrans has a network of offices in Asia, Europe, South America, Oceania, and the United States, along with strong local partners in global markets, offering a global reach that is truly unique.

The CaroTrans suite of Web-based and EDI-enabled e-commerce tools include booking, ocean and inland rates, sailing schedules, and tracking. They are an essential part of CaroTrans' commitment to delivering faster, more efficient freight management solutions. For import shipments, CaroTrans Online Freight Release solution provides logistics service providers with direct control of the release of their customers' cargo.

CaroTrans is a people driven company with dedicated and knowledgeable team members who engage customers with passion and experience on a local level.

