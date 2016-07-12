CORRECTION - Quantum Energy Canadian Refinery Site Under Contract

(firmenpresse) - TEMPE, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 12/07/16 -- In the news release, "Quantum Energy Canadian Refinery Site Under Contract" issued earlier today by Quantum Energy, Inc. (OTC PINK: QEGY), we are advised by the company that the figure in the second sentence of the first paragraph should read "320 acres" rather than "480 acres" as originally issued. Also, the contact information was changed to: Quantum Energy, Inc., 480-366-5884. Complete corrected text follows.

TEMPE, AZ -- December 7, 2016 -- Quantum Energy, Inc. (OTC PINK: QEGY), a diversified energy holding company, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Dominion Energy Processing Group, Inc., , has successfully contracted for its proposed refinery site in the Stoughton, Saskatchewan area. The site is located in the Viewfield crude production area adjacent to the Crescent Point Energy gas plant and comprises 320 acres. The site is strategically located with Highway 33 access West to Regina (145km) and Highway 47 access north to Trans Canada Highway 1. Dominion would like to thank Farm Boy Realty for its expertise and assistance in negotiating the purchase contract.

Quantum continues its Bakken refinery development projects with ongoing permitting efforts in North Dakota and an increased emphasis with continued real progress on a 40,000 bpd proposed project in the Stoughton area of Saskatchewan, Canada.

. is a development stage, publicly traded, diversified holding company. Quantum places an emphasis in refinery development, land holdings, oil and gas exploration, drilling, well completion and fuel distribution primarily in the Bakken field .

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, further milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, future collaboration agreements, the success of the Company's development, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made.

For Company Contact:





Quantum Energy, Inc.

480-366-5884

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/07/2016 - 16:39

Language: English

News-ID 511501

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Quantum Energy, Inc.

Stadt: TEMPE, AZ





Number of hits: 60



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease