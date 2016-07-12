DC Line? Current News from STEGO

STEGO launches DC Line for applications with DC power supply

(PresseBox) - Our world is getting more and more digital. Complex process and control technology is increasingly gaining entry to electronic applications in the course of industry 4.0. This also involves the use of thermal management components, which are operated with DC voltage. STEGO with its many years of competence in DC products is aware of these needs and now focuses on this trend. DC Line items for cooling and lighting applications mark the starting point.

AC or DC? This is the initial question for the electrical design of control cabinets. The decision for AC or DC voltage to supply an application is fundamental and influences the entire circuit layout as well as the component selection. DC supply, that is, the transformation of AC voltage in DC voltage before entering the enclosure for the supply of the internal components, is becoming increasingly prevalent in the course of industry 4.0 and more complex process and control technology. The electronics protectors from STEGO know these needs and have many years of experience with DC products in the segments of heating, regulating, cooling and lighting. Integrating our products into the DC Line takes this development into account. The enclosure light LED 025 Ecoline with operating voltages from DC 24 - 48 V (min. DC 20 V, max. DC 60 V) and the Filter Fan Plus FPI/FPO 018 with DC 24 V and DC 48 V mark the start in the STEGO DC Line.

The LED 025 Ecoline lights in their DC variants score with high fail-safety as well as long service life (60,000 h). Glare-free brightness with daylight color temperature (6,000 - 7,000 K, 400 Lm at 120 ° beam angle) lead to true-color illumination with low power consumption (5 W). Mounting the compact LED lamp is easy with a choice between screw, clip or magnetic fixing. Optional connection for an external switch, integrated on/off switch or integrated motion detector round off the features.

As DC variants the Filter Fans Plus FPI/FPO 018 also prove their innovative advantages. Available in three standard sizes (92x92, 124x124 and 176x176 mm), the Filter Fan Plus is mounted easily and tool-free by means of its patented ratched mount mechanism. The outstanding air flow performance by comparison to the fan diameters is due to the innovative air-flap outlet technology, which ventilates the air more unobstructed than in conventional systems from the enclosure. With low power consumption of 2.7 W to 12 W the Filter Fan Plus impressively confirms the efficiency of the DC approach.



The innovative and high-quality thermal management solutions from STEGO are committed to the principles of "German Engineering". With the introduction of the DC Line STEGO proves to be a reliable and application-oriented partner for OEM manufacturers and integrators in the field of electrical engineering.



STEGO - Perfect Thermal Management

Since it was founded in 1980, STEGO Elektrotechnik in Schwaebisch Hall, Germany, has been developing, producing and selling an evergrowing range of products for the protection of electric and electronic components. All STEGO products for cabinets and enclosures - heaters, fan heaters, filter fans, LED-lamps, thermostats, hygrostats and accessories - are aimed at reaching optimum climatic conditions in the most varied environments, ensuring that all sensitive components work reliably at all times. STEGO is now represented at 12 locations and by more than 200 sales partners worldwide.

www.stego.de





Company information / Profile:

STEGO - Perfect Thermal Management

Since it was founded in 1980, STEGO Elektrotechnik in Schwaebisch Hall, Germany, has been developing, producing and selling an evergrowing range of products for the protection of electric and electronic components. All STEGO products for cabinets and enclosures - heaters, fan heaters, filter fans, LED-lamps, thermostats, hygrostats and accessories - are aimed at reaching optimum climatic conditions in the most varied environments, ensuring that all sensitive components work reliably at all times. STEGO is now represented at 12 locations and by more than 200 sales partners worldwide.

www.stego.de





PressRelease by

STEGO Elektrotechnik GmbH

Date: 12/07/2016 - 16:53

Language: English

News-ID 511502

Character count: 3633

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: STEGO Elektrotechnik GmbH

Stadt: Schwäbisch Hall





Number of hits: 69



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease