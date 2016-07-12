Kingston Brockville Carpet Upholstery & Commercial Cleaning Services Launched

The leading, full-service commercial and residential cleaning specialists King Kleen, providing free estimates at +1 613-532-3333, announced the launch of affordable, convenient and highly effective carpet cleaning & upholstery services for home or business owners in Kingston, Belleville and Brockville, Ontario.

(firmenpresse) - The highly popular King Kleen has announced the launch of its new pro carpet cleaning & upholstery services to help home and business owners in Kingston, Belleville or Brockville, Ontario, ensure a clean work or living environment and make the right impression.



More information is available at [http://kingkleen.com](http://kingkleen.com/).



The King Kleen is an acclaimed cleaning company based in Kingston, Ontario, with an established reputation for providing full-service and industry leading commercial and office or home cleaning solutions, window washing, pro auto detailing and a range of deep or steam cleaning services in an affordable and stress-free manner.



The renowned cleaning business has announced the launch of its new pro carpet cleaning & upholstery service to add to its premier and comprehensive commercial and residential cleaning services ideal to ensure the kind of clean living or work environment that can positively impact the health and happiness of a family, productivity of employees and the way customers view a business.



The King Kleen carpet cleaning & upholstery services available in Kingston, Belleville and Brockville, Ontario, are delivered by an experienced and thoroughly trained team of professionals able to clean, sanitize, deodorize and even specialty steam clean the carpets and upholstery to ensure they look and smell new with safe, eco-friendly cleaning solutions and on-site supervisors guaranteeing the service standard always exceeds expectations.



Free estimates on all the King Kleen services and more information on its new pro carpet cleaning & upholstery services can be requested at +1 613-532-3333 or through the website link provided above along with details on its renowned cleaning procedures, leading industry reputation and proven track record supported by multiple client testimonials and recommendations, including the Mayor of Kingston, Ontario.



The King Kleen team explains that ÂÂour mission is to revolutionize CanadaÂÂs cleaning industry by thoroughly training and equipping our team members to always bring a consistent standard of excellence. Our carpet cleaning goal is to leave our clients with a carpet that looks and smells as good as the day it was laid to make the right impression. We believe properly cleaned carpets can make all difference when it comes to revitalizing an office or a home.ÂÂ





King Kleen

King Kleen

+1 613 532 3333

