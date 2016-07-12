CERATIZIT attends stamping and fine blanking seminar 2017 in Ostfildern, Germany

CERATIZIT Germany is presenting innovative solutions at the stamping and fine blanking seminar from 15-16 March, 2017 at the Technical Academy of Esslingen in Ostfildern-Nellingen, Germany. Our team will be holding a presentation, titled Tungsten carbide  for stamping, bending, and fine blanking applications.





CERATIZIT presents innovative solutions at the stamping and fine blanking seminar 2017 in Ostfildern

(firmenpresse) - Stamping and fine blanking seminar in Ostfildern



Leaders and specialists from development, construction, tool design, operations scheduling, as well as tool and die construction and production will be provided with an overview of the possibilities and optimal applications for stamping and fine blanking.



Presentations include methods and application examples for component design, material selection, process design, tool design and pressing.



Discover more about the agenda of the stamping and fine blanking seminar (www.tae.de/seminar/seminar-stanztechnik-und-feinschneiden-33009/) !



CERATIZIT presentation  key facts:



Maximilian Voigt, Product Manager Industrial Wear Parts from CERATIZIT, will give a presentation on the topic Tungsten carbide  for stamping, bending, and fine blanking applications on 16 March, 2017:



Carbide metallurgy

Quality characteristics of carbide for tool and die construction

Wear characteristics in the application process

Application-oriented grade selection

Machining methods and material influences



Our experts are looking forward to presenting technical knowledge and know-how from the field of tool and die technology http://www.ceratizit.com/de/produkte/verschleissschutz/liste/detail/?product=23) and to an open dialogue with you.







More information:

http://www.ceratizit.com/company/news-press/news/detail/news///CERATIZIT_presents_innovative_solutions_at_the_2017_Seminar_Stanztechnik_und_Feinschneiden_st/



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

For over 90 years, CERATIZIT has been a pioneer developing exceptional hard material products for cutting tools and wear protection. The family owned company, headquartered in Mamer, Luxembourg, develops and manufactures highly specialized tungsten carbide cutting tools, inserts and rods. The CERATIZIT GROUP is the market leader in several wear part application areas and develops successful new types of hard metal, cermet and ceramic grades used for instance in the wood and stone working industry.







PressRelease by

CERATIZIT S.A.

PressContact / Agency:

CERATIZIT S.A.



101, Route de Holzem

LU-8232 Mamer

Luxembourg

T. +352 31 20 85-1

F. +352 31 19 11

E. info(at)ceratizit.com



Date: 12/07/2016 - 18:07

Language: English

News-ID 511506

Character count: 1752

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: CERATIZIT S.A.

Ansprechpartner: CERATIZIT S.A.

Stadt: Mamer

Telefon: +352 31 20 85-1



Meldungsart: Erfolgsprojekt

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 07.12.2016



Number of hits: 72



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease